Fugitive Killer Allegedly Confesses on Facebook: ‘I Felt Nothing’

Police have concluded their search for a fugitive killer who allegedly confessed on Facebook that he “felt nothing” after murdering his own mother and a friend.

The post has since been removed, but police in East Ridge, Tennessee say they believe that 23-year-old Casey James Lawhorn wrote it after shooting and killing the two victims with a “stolen .22 LR rifle caliber.”

Lawhorn fled the state after the alleged crime and was found dead by law enforcement with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to PEOPLE.

In the Facebook post, Lawhorn reportedly detailed the events, saying first that his mother arrived home drunk in early morning hours on April 8, “just like every other time she gets drunk, she goes on and on, without prompt, about how devastated she’d be if I killed myself.”

At around 1:30 a.m., Lawhorn allegedly wrote, he approached his friend who was sleeping on the couch and “shot him in the head once.”

He reportedly wrote that he “felt nothing” while standing over his friend’s dead body, except for “disgust at the corpse in front of me and the noises it was making.”

Next, according to reports of the post, Lawhorn entered his mother’s bedroom and attempted to also shoot her in the head but the gun jammed. He left to fix it, then came back and “rapidly got off two shots” before the gun jammed again.

He said that at this point his mother began to scream, “You shot me! You’ve killed me! Why?” He fixed the gun again and added, “I turned on the light so I wouldn’t miss again. I shot at her twice more and it was over.”

“She started screaming the worst scream I’ve ever heard,” the post allegedly added. “Movies really don’t do justice to how true terror sounds.”

Before fleeing, he claimed to have stolen money and heroin from the friend that he allegedly confessed to shooting.

Lawhorn reportedly expressed suicidal thoughts by also writing, “Surely any normal person would wish death on themselves after doing what I did, seeing what I saw, and hearing what I heard.”

He also supposedly added a message that he “didn’t hurt our dog or cat, in case anyone was wondering about the animals.”

The bodies of the victims were found inLawhorn’s home, exactly how he described in his alleged Facebook post and his body was found by law enforcement in Vossburg, Mississippi.