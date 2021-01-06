Explosive Device Discovered and Defused at RNC Headquarters as Mob Overtakes Capitol

✖

Wednesday afternoon, an explosive device was found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee. Another mysterious package was found at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee. The bomb squad responded as the buildings were evacuated.

According to the New York Times, the device found at the R.N.C. was a pipe bomb. The bomb squad successfully destroyed the device, per an official for the R.N.C. A top Democrat briefed on the matter — who was not authorized to speak publicly — told the outlet that the package at the D.N.C. has yet to be identified. Authorities evacuated the D.N.C. after discovering the unidentified package.

The R.N.C. and D.N.C. are both headquartered a few blocks away from the Capitol, which President Donald Trump supporters stormed on Wednesday afternoon. Congress gathered to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but the proceedings came to a halt after thousands broke through the security fencing and broke into the Capitol. The mob rushed the Senate chamber while Vice President Mike Pence was whisked to safety.

In response to the unrest and the mob occupying the Capitol, Trump released a video calling for them to go home. He said that the election was stolen and that "everyone knows it, especially the other side." He said that they "have to go home now" and that we have to have peace and law and order.

"This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people," Trump said in the video. "We have to have peace. So go home. We love you; you're very special. You've seen what happens; you see how others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel, but go home and go home in peace."

President-elect Biden also spoke to the nation as the situation at the Capitol escalated. He spoke just after 4 p.m. ET and condemned the riot and called for the participants to stand down. He then called on Trump to go on live TV and also speak out.

"At this hour, our democracy's under unprecedented assault. Unlike anything we've seen in modern times," Biden said in his video. "An assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself. An assault on the people's representatives and the Capitol Hill police, sworn to protect them. And the public servants who work at the heart of our Republic.

"Let me be very clear. The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America," Biden continued. "Do not represent who we are. What we're seeing are a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent. It's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end now."