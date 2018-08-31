Every Flavor of Oreo

Oreo shocked and amused fans this week when it announced it would be adding hot wing and wasabi flavored Oreos, but even before the cookie company dropped the spicy new flavors they were known for wild flavors. As the best-selling cookie in the United States, Oreos have a long list of fan-favorite flavors.

First introduced in 1912, Nabisco brand Oreos have had more than 100 years to introduce new flavors that have kept customers coming back for the iconic “Chocolate Sandwich Cookies.” From bizarre flavors that seem as though they could not possibly be a flavor of cookie to the classic flavors that people around the world continue to dip into milk, there are more than enough Oreo variety to keep everyone’s cookie cravings satisfied.

The Classics

When it comes to just about everything, you cannot go wrong with the classics, and that saying is true with the classic flavors of Oreos.

Chocolate

Golden

Peanut Butter

Mint

Oreo Thins

A lighter option to the original cookies, Oreo Thins have proven to be a fan-favorite that come in a variety of flavors.

Oreo Thins Original

Oreo Thins: Chocolate Creme

Thins: Golden

Thins: Lemon Creme

Pistachio Thins

Thins Bites Fudge Dipped: Original

Thins Bites Fudge Dipped: Coconut Creme

Thins Bites Fudge Dipped: Mint Creme

Double Stuffed

For those looking for something a bit more substantial, or those whose favorite part of an Oreo is the cream, Double Stuffed Oreos are the way to go.

Double Stuf

Golden Double Stuf

Heads or Tails Double Stuf

Straight from the Bakery

During some points throughout its more than 100-year history, Oreos have tasted more like pastries that came fresh from the bakery.

Chocolate Hazelnut – released on January 1, 2018

Birthday Cake – limited-edition release in February–July 2012

Golden Birthday Cake – limited-edition release in February–July 2012

Brownie Batter – released August 2015

Cinnamon Bun – limited edition released January 2016

Filled Cupcake – limited edition released February 8 2016

Cookie Dough – limited edition release in March 2014

Key Lime Pie – limited edition release in July 2015

Blueberry Pie – limited edition released June 2016

Marshmallow Crispy – limited edition release in March 2014

Toasted Coconut – limited edition release in September 2015

Seasonal

Even Oreos like to get into the spirit of the holidays and different seasons, rolling out various flavors to coincide with different events throughout the year. Although some have since retired, the majority of them come back annually.



Firework – limited edition release in May 2017

Peeps – limited edition release in February 2017

Pumpkin Spice – limited edition release in September 2014

S’mores – limited edition release in May 2015

Hot Cocoa – released on January 1, 2018

Spicy Cinnamon – released on January 1, 2018



Other seasonal flavors have included Candy Cane Oreos, released just in time for Halloween 2012, Gingerbread Oreos, The American Cream, and Watermelon.

Bizarre Flavors

Some flavors are just too bizarre to comprehend, and some have only been tasted by the most daring and die-hard Oreo fans.

Swedish Fish – released in August 2016

Fruity Crisp – limited edition released June 2016

Cotton Candy – limited edition release in April 2015

Ice Cream Rainbow Sure, Bert! Oreo – limited edition release in 2013

SpongeBob Oreo – limited edition release in 2014

Caramel Apple Oreo – limited edition release in May 2017

Waffles & Syrup Oreo – limited edition release in May 2017

2018 Limited

At the Sweet and Snacks Expo in Chicago this past June, Nabisco revealed several new Oreo flavors that will only be available for a limited time during 2018.



Rocky Road Trip Cookies



Peppermint Bark



Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake

2018 #MyOreoCreation Flavors

In 2018, Nabisco gave fans the chance to create the newest flavors. Although three are currently in the running, only one will eventually make it to shelves.



Cherry Cola

Piña Colada

Kettle Corn