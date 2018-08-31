Every Flavor of Oreo

Oreo shocked and amused fans this week when it announced it would be adding hot wing and wasabi flavored Oreos, but even before the cookie company dropped the spicy new flavors they were known for wild flavors. As the best-selling cookie in the United States, Oreos have a long list of fan-favorite flavors.
First introduced in 1912, Nabisco brand Oreos have had more than 100 years to introduce new flavors that have kept customers coming back for the iconic “Chocolate Sandwich Cookies.” From bizarre flavors that seem as though they could not possibly be a flavor of cookie to the classic flavors that people around the world continue to dip into milk, there are more than enough Oreo variety to keep everyone’s cookie cravings satisfied.
Keep scrolling to see every Oreo flavor.
The Classics
When it comes to just about everything, you cannot go wrong with the classics, and that saying is true with the classic flavors of Oreos.
Chocolate
Golden
Peanut Butter
Mint
Oreo Thins
A lighter option to the original cookies, Oreo Thins have proven to be a fan-favorite that come in a variety of flavors.
Oreo Thins Original
Oreo Thins: Chocolate Creme
Thins: Golden
Thins: Lemon Creme
Pistachio Thins
Thins Bites Fudge Dipped: Original
Thins Bites Fudge Dipped: Coconut Creme
Thins Bites Fudge Dipped: Mint Creme
Double Stuffed
For those looking for something a bit more substantial, or those whose favorite part of an Oreo is the cream, Double Stuffed Oreos are the way to go.
Double Stuf
Golden Double Stuf
Heads or Tails Double Stuf
Straight from the Bakery
During some points throughout its more than 100-year history, Oreos have tasted more like pastries that came fresh from the bakery.
Chocolate Hazelnut – released on January 1, 2018
Birthday Cake – limited-edition release in February–July 2012
Golden Birthday Cake – limited-edition release in February–July 2012
Brownie Batter – released August 2015
Cinnamon Bun – limited edition released January 2016
Filled Cupcake – limited edition released February 8 2016
Cookie Dough – limited edition release in March 2014
Key Lime Pie – limited edition release in July 2015
Blueberry Pie – limited edition released June 2016
Marshmallow Crispy – limited edition release in March 2014
Toasted Coconut – limited edition release in September 2015
Seasonal
Even Oreos like to get into the spirit of the holidays and different seasons, rolling out various flavors to coincide with different events throughout the year. Although some have since retired, the majority of them come back annually.
Firework – limited edition release in May 2017
Peeps – limited edition release in February 2017
Pumpkin Spice – limited edition release in September 2014
S’mores – limited edition release in May 2015
Hot Cocoa – released on January 1, 2018
Spicy Cinnamon – released on January 1, 2018
Other seasonal flavors have included Candy Cane Oreos, released just in time for Halloween 2012, Gingerbread Oreos, The American Cream, and Watermelon.
Bizarre Flavors
Some flavors are just too bizarre to comprehend, and some have only been tasted by the most daring and die-hard Oreo fans.
Swedish Fish – released in August 2016
Fruity Crisp – limited edition released June 2016
Cotton Candy – limited edition release in April 2015
Ice Cream Rainbow Sure, Bert! Oreo – limited edition release in 2013
SpongeBob Oreo – limited edition release in 2014
Caramel Apple Oreo – limited edition release in May 2017
Waffles & Syrup Oreo – limited edition release in May 2017
2018 Limited
At the Sweet and Snacks Expo in Chicago this past June, Nabisco revealed several new Oreo flavors that will only be available for a limited time during 2018.
Rocky Road Trip Cookies
Peppermint Bark
Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake
2018 #MyOreoCreation Flavors
In 2018, Nabisco gave fans the chance to create the newest flavors. Although three are currently in the running, only one will eventually make it to shelves.
Cherry Cola
Piña Colada
Kettle Corn