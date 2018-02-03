Son of Fired Fox News Anchor Eric Bolling Reportedly Dead at 19

Update 5:50 p.m. ET

Bolling Sr. has issued a statement on the circumstances of his son’s death. He said that “details are still unclear” but there is “no sign of self-harm at this point.” The later reports of a drug overdose will be clarified when an autopsy is conducted next week.

Update 3:54 p.m. ET

TMZ has updated their original report and says that Bolling Jr. allegedly died by overdose. A source at Fox News spoke with them to confirm the news. The unnamed source claimed Bolling Jr. was “emotionally upset” and embarrassed by his father’s lewd conduct at the network.

Original Report

Eric Bolling Jr., the son of former Fox News anchor Eric Bolling, has reportedly died by suicide. He was 19.

TMZ reports that Bolling Jr. took his own life in Boulder, Colorado, where he was attending college. The death occurred off-campus.

The death comes one day after Bolling Sr. was officially fired from Fox News for sending inappropriate messages to co-workers.

Bolling Sr. had previously shared the below photo of his son, which was taken at his high school prom.

“My guy is growing up,” Bolling Sr. captioned the photo.

Eric Chase Jr. pre-prom. My guy is growing up. A post shared by Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) on Mar 6, 2015 at 2:23pm PST

No further details on the death are available at this time.