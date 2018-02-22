Elton John Gets Ed Sheeran’s Name Wrong to Twitter’s Delight

Sir Elton John may not have been able to make it to The Brit Awards on Wednesday, but he still managed to get people talking.

The “Rocket Man” singer sent a video message singing the praises of a man he considers a “dear friend,” Ed Sheeran.

Elton john calling Ed Sheeran ed shiran pic.twitter.com/4Tb36P3JhB — Alex Ashdown (@Alex_Ashdown96) February 21, 2018

“I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there in person but I wouldn’t miss the opportunity to talk about one of my dear friends,” John said. “For the very first time I heard Ed Sheeran I knew he would be a huge star across the world. Last year he played his third album, ‘Divide’ in London and I thought, ‘Shape of You, monster hit.’ I was really touched to hear Ed reference ‘Tiny Dancer’ on ‘Castle on the Hill.’ It sent my streaming numbers through the roof!”

While Sheeran fans appreciated the message from the music legend, they couldn’t help but notice the funny way he mispronounced his last name, sounding more like “Shear-Ann.”

Twitter users watching along got a good chuckle out of the mistake.

“I’m seeing that Elton John is trending on Twitter for apparently pronouncing Ed Sheeran’s name weird,” one user tweeted. “Well 1) they are friends. and 2) He’s Elton John. He can pronounce Ed Sheeran’s name any way he f—ing wants. Yours too as it happens.”

“Elton John just called Ed Sheeran ‘Ed Sheer-ahn’ so he should accept it as his given name,” a fan wrote.

“I LIVE for the fact Elton John mispronounces Ed Sheeran EVERY time with no intention of correcting it,” one Twitter user wrote. “I wish I could give that few f—.”

John is currently on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer announced would be the final tour of his career.

“I definitely want to make a couple more albums, but that will be easy since I can do that at home,” John said in an interview with Anderson Cooper. “I want to see friends. I want to spend time at my house and with my photography collection. I’m really looking forward to this tour and I’m really looking forward to the 300th date.”

John promised his final tour will be his best.

“I don’t want to go out with a whimper,” he said. “I want to go out with a bang.”