El Paso Walmart Shooting Death Toll Rises to 21

The death toll of the El Paso, Texas Walmart shooting has risen to 21, according to Texas authorities. The El Paso Police Department announced Monday morning that a victim, who has not yet been named, succumbed to their injuries at the hospital during the early morning hours. More than 20 people were also injured in the attack.

Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one. Victim passed early this morning at the hospital. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 5, 2019

Among the dead is 63-year-old David Johnson, who was shot and killed while shopping Saturday at the crowded Walmart with his wife and granddaughter, both of whom survived the shooting thanks to Johnson’s heroic actions. It is reported that Johnson was killed while shielding his family members.

US Army veteran Arturo Benavides, 60, was also killed, his niece Jacklin Luna confirmed to several outlets, telling BuzzFeed News that her uncle was “always give a helping hand, a home to stay, and a meal.”

Benavides had been shopping with his wife when gunfire erupted. They were separated in the commotion. His wife survived.

Also among the victims are Jordan Anchondo, 25, and her husband, Andre Anchondo. The couple, who share three children aged 5, 2, and 2 months, were shopping for school supplies at the time of the shooting. Jordan’s aunt, Elizabeth Terry, told CNN that Jordan shielded her 2-month old son during the shooting while Andre jumped in front of his wife.

“The baby still had her blood on him. You watch these things and see these things and you never think this is going to happen to your family,” Terry said. “How do parents go school shopping and then die shielding their baby from bullets?”

The 2-month-old suffered broken bones and is being treated in the hospital.

Angie Englisbee, 86, 15-year-old Javier Rodriguez, and Leonardo Campos, Jr. are also among the dead.

Seven Mexican nationals were also killed, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard said. Their names are: Sara Esther Regalado, Adolfo Cerros Hernández, Jorge Calvillo García, Elsa Mendoza de la Mora, Gloria Irma Márquez, María Eugenia Legarreta Rothe, Ivan Filberto Manzano.

The El Paso shooting marked the second mass shooting in the United States in just a week and was followed less than 24 hours later by a third mass shooting, which left nine people dead in Dayton, Ohio.

Addressing the shootings in a press conference at the White House Monday morning, President Donald Trump called them “an attack upon our nation and a crime against all of humanity.”

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” the president said. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America.”

Authorities are investigating the El Paso shooting as an act of domestic terrorism.