El Paso Shooting at Walmart: Pictures of Hero Mom Come out After She Shields 2-Month-Old Son From Carnage

One of the victims of the El Paso, Texas mass shooting was Jordan Anchondo, a 25-year-old mother who died while shielding her 2-month-old son from gunfire. She was among the 20 people shot and killed during the shooting on Saturday afternoon. Anchondo was at the store simply to buy school supplies.

My heart is so fucking torn right now. Jordan gave her life protecting her child. I hope you are resting easy in knowing you saved your baby boy.

I am praying you are in recovery, Andre. My heart goes out to you. All of El Paso is here for you and those beautiful babies. pic.twitter.com/efTALC7I9v — Benjamin Thompson (@benjaminjamess_) August 4, 2019

Anchondo’s cousin, Briana Contreras, told the Arizona Republic Anchondo was on the of the victims. She also told the Republic that her husband, Andre, is still among the missing and their family still has not heard from him as of Sunday morning.

Leta Jamrowski, Anchondo’s 19-year-old sister, told the Associated Press that her sister, a mother of three, was shopping for school supplies Sunday.

“From the baby’s injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him,” she told the AP. “So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that’s why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life.”

According to the Republic, Anchondo’s mother, Misti Jamrowksi, confirmed her daughter’s death on Facebook as well. She also warned that there is a fake GoFundMe account already online, claiming to have been started for the family.

One of Anchondo’s friends, Behmanin Thompson, tweeted about her death, sharing a photo of her husband and family.

“We rekindled our friendship about a year ago and pretty much all we talked about was family, my daughter, his children and wife,” Thompson told BuzzFeed News Sunday. “I remember the day he told me he was expecting his boy. There was no happier moment in his life and you could tell. What happened to their new beautiful family is devastating.”

Before Anchondo’s family confirmed her death, U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, who represents El Paso in Congress, told her story to ABC News.

“We’ve been one of the safest communities in the nation for decades,” Escobar said of the city. “We are a warm, loving, compassionate, bi-national community, we love to celebrate and embrace our diversity, our location on the U.S.-Mexico border.”

The names of other victims have been released as friends and relatives come forward to local and national news outlets. Arturo Benavides’s niece, Jacklin Luna, told BuzzFeed News her uncle was one of the people killed.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also confirmed three Mexican citizens were among those killed.

On Saturday afternoon, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, a city located on the border with Mexico. Police arrested the suspect, identified as a 21-year-old white male from Allen, a city north of Dallas.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, there was another mass shooting. During the early morning hours in Dayton, Ohio, another white male killed nine people and injured 27 others before being killed by police at the scene.

