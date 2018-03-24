Viral Video of World’s Most Challenging Earwax Removal Horrifies Viewers

If even the gnarliest videos from Dr. Pimple Popper just don’t get your juices flowing like they used to, it might be time to turn to the latest gross-yet-oddly-satisfying video trend: earwax removal videos.

In the latest viral earwax video, audiologist Neel Raithatha removes a horrifying amount of earwax from his patient’s ear. Its gross-out level is pretty high up there, so if you’re in the middle of eating lunch or simply have a queasy stomach, you may not want to watch.

The video has garnered over one million views, acquiring tons of grossed out comments.

“[I] bet he could hear colour after all that was removed!” someone wrote.

“I feel so satisfied after watching this! Especially that last huge chunk when it came out!” another person replied.

“Now that’s an ear wax removal video!!!” someone else gushed.

If the nearly 10-minute long clip is proving too cumbersome to get through, we recommend skipping ahead to the eight-minute mark to see some serious wax removal action.

Raithatha called this his most challenging removal procedure; he wrote in the description of the video that he initially attempted to do an endoscopic ear suction (E-suction) — aka a tiny earwax vacuum — but couldn’t achieve proper suction. Eventually, he turned to a “St. Bart’s ear hook” and a “jobs horne” to “chisel” out some of the occluding ear wax. Once a large mass of ear wax was loosened, he used the E-suction once again.

“Eventually I removed a large mass of ear wax was loosened with E-suction to reveal yet another layer of impacted ear wax! Once more, I gently teased the impacted ear wax out of the ear canal to reveal a small piece of ear wax stuck on the eardrum which I also removed,” Raithatha wrote.

To prevent this from happening to your ears, avoid using Q-tips, no matter how good it feels and no matter how much you feel you’re doing something beneficial. Q-tips can actually force wax further into your ear, which could potentially cause the wax to build up on your eardrum and eventually affect your hearing.

Need more action? In another fan-favorite video, Raithatha cleaned out a set of particularly hairy ear canals.

In the description of the video, Raithatha wrote that his client had extremely hairy ear canals that had acquired so much wax buildup that he experienced hearing loss.

The “matted” wax was sitting on the eardrum, which explains why Raithatha’s first attempt with a “crocodile forcep” was unsuccessful; it simply ripped little pieces of wax instead of the entire thing.

Ultimately, Raithatha wrote that he had “little option” but to give the client a clean-out via endoscopic ear suction (E-suction) — aka a tiny earwax vacuum. He says he eventually removed two ear wax plugs from the eardrum which were causing the hearing loss.

“This guy can hear colours now,” one person wrote.

“This guy has more hair in his ear than my terrier!” someone else said.

“I don’t know why but these videos relax me so much! If I can’t sleep I watch a couple of these and I’m ready to sleep,” another gushed.

Photo credit: YouTube / Mr Neel Raithatha aka The Wax Whisperer