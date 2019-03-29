Dunkin’s Debuts Peeps Flavored Coffee and Donut

Dunkin’ is hopping into spring with the debut of a brand-new sweet drink, Peeps Marshmallow Flavored Coffee.

Just in time for Easter, the beloved donut and coffee chain is introducing a “happy, bright and colorful” beverage drawing inspiration from the colorful, albeit controversial, marshmallow goodies that always end up in your Easter basket. Beginning on Monday, April 1, customers headed to Dunkin’ will be able to sip on Peeps Marshmallow Flavored Coffee.

Bringing an extra bit of sweetness to spring, the drink allows customers to add the delightful, creamy taste” of classic Peeps to hot and iced coffee, espresso drinks, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate.

Dunkin’ is also rolling out a new donut, the Dunkin’ Peeps Donut. The pastry boasts white icing, a special green and egg-shaped sprinkle blend, and a mini yellow Peeps Marshmallow Chick on top.

In celebration of the launch of the new Peeps-inspired items, the chain is driving more excitement by hitting the road to surprise fans with free coffee and donuts. From April 2-4, Dunkin’s “custom-sculpted coffee car” and a “Peepsmobile” will travel from Peeps’ hometown of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and to Dunkin’s birthplace of Quincy, Massachusetts, stopping at a total of six Dunkin’ restaurants along the way.

The first 250 guests who show up once the quirky vehicles arrive will be offered a free small Peeps-flavored iced coffee, a Peeps donut, and other fun, unspecified giveaways. The chain will be posting clues on the locations of Dunkin’s “custom-sculpted coffee car” and a “Peepsmobile” on Instagram.

The Peeps Marshmallow Flavored Coffee and donut will be offered at participating locations nationwide for a limited time and while supplies last alongside a number of other new drinks and treats for spring.

Available in the chain’s menu lineup beginning on April 1, customers can nab the new Chocolate Cherry Cold Brew, an ultra-smooth, full-bodied Cold Brew that features the classic combo of chocolate and cherry. The Iced Tea Lemonade and Frozen Lemonade, the second all-new beverage being added, is made from real lemon juice offers a “cool twist on a warm weather favorite.”

Also available beginning on April Fool’s Day is the Sweet Sriracha Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, which features egg, American cheese and four strips of sweet Sriracha bacon, served on a croissant.