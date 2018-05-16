Dr. Pimple Popper’s Juicy Challenge: ‘Guess What’s Inside’

Dr. Pimple Popper treated her followers to another grisly dermatological video on Tuesday, complete with numerous food analogies.

Dr. Pimple Popper — also known as Dr. Sandra Lee — posted a new clip on Twitter showing her working to remove a stubborn growth from a patient. As she snipped, she and her assistants casually discussed which food(s) the blemish resembled. As they removed it, they all remarked how much it resembled a clove of garlic. Once the sack of puss was out, they all offered guesses on what color it would be once they cut it open.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lee has yet to post an accompanying video on YouTube. Typically, the doctor will post a short clip on Twitter to alert her followers to the new content. It will usually include some thematic call-out or a morbid analogy for the skin ailment she’s treating.

After that, she posts a full length video on YouTube. They often run up to nearly half an hour, and go into much more detail about the specific diagnostic strategies she’s using and how she plans to treat it.

As usual, the video splits the difference between gruesome footage and educational information on skincare and medical science.

The doctor has amassed an enormous following online with her edu-tainment videos. Her work is a source of grim fascination for some. Lee herself says that her goal is to educate the population about skin care, skin health and the profession of dermatology. A surprising number of viewers find themselves hooked on her viral videos.

The videos may find life beyond the internet, as Dr. Lee will soon be appearing on a regular series on TLC. The network ran a special about Dr. Lee’s work back in January, and as of March, decided to pick it up for a full-blown series. The show promises to return some time in 2018, though no exact date has been identified yet. However, the network has an open casting call for Lee’s show on their website, posted at the beginning of March.

According to the post, TLC plans for the series to be similar to the special and the online content Lee is so well-known for. Viewers can watch Lee “poke, prod and squeeze in order to resolve some unusual cases, as well as transform the lives of her patients in the process.”

The series will reportedly have more of a focus on the lives of the patients and how their relationship with their skin affects them on a day-to-day level. The concept is fertile ground for an examination of beauty standards and self-confidence. However, it will also maintain Lee’s commitment to educating the public on her odd job.