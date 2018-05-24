Dr. Pimple Popper Spews Different Kind of Lava with Hot Hawaiian Cyst

Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, shared a clip of a cyst that was ready to erupt.

Lee uploaded the below clip to her Twitter account that shows a patient’s cyst being cleaned out.

“Careful, this Hawaiian cyst is comin’ in hot!” she wrote.

The clip features two different drains of the same cyst with Lee narrating the process and explaining what exactly is being removed from the cyst.

“So what we do is take all that content out from underneath,” she wrote. “All of that is just skin cells that have been built up for 32 years.”

The video has been viewed more than 9,400 times since it was posted.

Lee mainly posts videos to her YouTubbe channel but she also shares snippets such as this to her Twitter and Instagram pages.

For example, Lee shared the below video of her operating on a patient with a lipoma, a benign tumor of fatty tissue, on Twitter earlier in May.

The mass is on the back of the patient’s neck, and it is quite sizable. The video shows the before look for only seconds before jump-cutting into the removal.

The large mass comes out quickly and all mostly all at once, and it a slightly gross but incredible clip to see.

Another one of these recent videos shows her operating on a steatocystoma multiplex. As she says in the full clip’s description these cystic papules are filled with “a syrup-like, yellowish, odorless, oily material.”

On Twitter, she describes that material as “a ribbon made out of butter.”

As of press time the clip was viewed more than 10,500 times.

If that snippet is not enough, Lee has uploaded the full video to YouTube. Entitled “Steatocystomas Squeezed in Style,” the 14-minute video shows the in-depth process for draining the steatocystoma multiplex.