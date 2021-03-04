'Dr. Pimple Popper' Sandra Lee Used a Spoon to Help Scoop out a Cyst on a Man's Shoulder

✖

Dr. Pimple Popper star Sandra Lee has faced off against all kinds of dermatological issues throughout the years, but one recent episode of her TLC show saw the resourceful physician having to use a spoon to help scoop out a cyst on a man's shoulder. Lee was treating a patient named Marty who is 51 years old. Marty was suffering from a 30-year-old epidermis cyst on his shoulder, which had already burst. The burdened gentleman joked that he considered popping it himself over the years but couldn't drink enough alcohol to work up the courage. "It's just I don't know how deep I need to cut it," he said.

According to Cedars-Sinai hospital, "Epidermoid cysts are typically harmless, slow-growing bumps under the skin. They often appear on areas with more hair such as the scalp, face, trunk, upper back, or groin area. These cysts can range in size from ½ inch to 1 inch across. Some may have an enlarged pore in the center of them." The one on Marty's shoulder had already popped, which led to hardening that made it challenging for Lee to know the extent of the growth.

Ultimately, she had to reach for the utensil drawer and grab a spoon to scoop out the remaining pus. Lee compared the situation to scooping up crème brûlée and flan. "I might have to name the spoon after you," Lee quipped to Marty. Lee also had one major first during the procedure, when she let Marty take a smoke break mid-way through.

Lee noticed that Marty was displaying signs of being uncomfortable, which indicated stress or pain. In response to this, for the first time in her career, Lee halted the procedure so that he could so smoke a cigarette to calm his nerves. After he came back in, Lee finished removing the pus and stitched up the surgical location so that it would heal properly.

Notably, at the end of the episode, Lee revealed that Marty never returned for a follow-up visit. "It's been about three months since I've seen Marty," Dr. Pimple Popper said. "I haven't been able to get ahold of him, but I'm guessing that this means he has no issues with the cyst growing back and he's out there somewhere celebrating with tequila."