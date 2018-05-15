Dr. Pimple Popper Shows off a ‘Lipoma Twerk’

Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, had a particularly gross lipoma to remove from a male patient recently. So once the lump was removed, Lee decided to poke some fun at it.

Once it was fully removed, Lee noticed a portion of the lump looked like a butt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is cute, right?” Lee said. “It’s got like a booty, a cute little booty.”

She then jiggled it up and down to make it look like the lipoma was twerking.

Lee previously explained what a lipoma was, how it’s caused and how it can be properly properly removed on her YouTube channel.

“A lipoma is slow-growing, benign growth of fat cells,” Lee wrote in one of her video descriptions. “It is contained in a thin, fibrous capsule and found right under the skin. A lipoma is typically not tender and moves around easily with slight pressure. A lipoma is not cancerous and treatment generally is not necessary. There is also a condition called familial lipomatosus, where people develop multiple lipomas, especially on the arms and legs, and other family members have these growths as well.”

“If the lipoma is on a pressure-bearing area, it may create discomfort and this is when people seek removal,” she continued. “People also request removal because they don’t like the appearance of these bumps. Often a small incision can be made over the lipoma and they can be ‘popped’ out easily. This is a simple in-office surgical procedure under local anesthesia.”

Some of Lee’s latest pops include the “mother” of all cysts and a “garlic clove” epidermoid cyst on the side of a male patient’s cheek.

“An epidermoid cyst (Epidermal Inclusion cyst, Infundibular cyst), is a benign growth commonly found in the skin and typically appears on the face, neck or trunk, but can occur anywhere on the body,” Lee wrote in the description of her cyst pop. “Another name used is ‘fsebacous cyst’ but this is actually an antiquated misnomer, and is not a term used by dermatologists. They are also the most common type of cutaneous cysts. Epidermoid cysts result from the reproduction of epidermal cells within a confined space of the dermis.”

“Epidermoid cysts result from the reproduction of epidermal cells within a confined space of the dermis,” she went on to explain in the cheek pop video. “The pasty contents are mostly composed of macerated keratin (wet skin cells), which creates this “cheesy” consistency, and there can be a pungent odor. An epidermoid cyst may have no symptoms and are typically harmless. Usually people seek removal because they don’t like the appearance of these bumps, or the cyst has ruptured or been inflamed or ‘infected’ in the past.”