Dr. Pimple Popper Sandra Lee Asks Fans Which of These Massive Pimples Would They Pop

Dr. Pimple Popper wants fans to get in on her zit-squeezing action.

Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper by her 3.5 million YouTube followers, took to Twitter on Friday to show a highlight reel of some of her work.

“If YOU could squeeze one.. which one would it be?” she asked followers to choose from the 52-second clip.

Some of the sped-up procedures showed Dr. Lee removing cysts from patients’ heads, while others revealed bare-skinned shots to remove random infections.

While some were grossed out by the compilation, others obliged the doctor’s request and shared the spots they would most like to pop themselves.

“Tie between numbers 4 and 6,” one wrote, while another partly agreed, writing, “Last two.”

Dr. Lee’s videos have become among the most popular content on the internet, which she compares to the popularity of watching pornography.

“People were watching under a closet, almost like it was porn, and people are now embracing it,” she told the Daily Mail of the changing view of her clips. “It’s become less guilty. People were hiding this issue, but now they are announcing it to the world, they are proud of it.”

She continued, “They’ve found other people who have this same joy and they appreciate that and now they know they are normal. It’s absolutely mind-boggling to me.”

The success of the videos, both on YouTube and social media, has brought her biggest fans, known as popoholics, “out of the closet.”

“I happened upon this fascinating phenomenon,” Lee revealed. “I didn’t know people enjoyed watching these videos and relaxed to them.”

Lee said she has heard of people who fall asleep to her videos. She thinks her calming voice helps put people with the skin picking disorder dermatillomania to sleep. “Patients don’t take sleeping pills any more,” she added.

Lee is also looking to expand her reach by working with TLC for a new television series, which will feature a variety of unique dermatology cases like the ones in her viral videos. The network has not confirmed when the series will begin.

The California dermatologist started filming her removal procedures for Instagram in 2014 before she migrated to YouTube. Her most-watched video shows her removing a blackhead from an 85-year-old patient and has over 38 million views. A video shot earlier in March shows her removing a cyst perilously close to a man’s Adam’s Apple.

While Lee compared the draw of her videos to that of NSFW videos, she also suspected viewers find a thrill akin to other adrenaline-boosting feats when watching her pimple-popping scenes.

“I also think it may give some people a little rush… similar to what a person may feel from riding a roller coaster or watching a scary movie,” Lee told LADBible of her popular videos. “And I think it’s fascinating for many people to see what can come out of the skin of a regular, normal, healthy human.”