Dr. Pimple Popper Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Her ‘Garlic Clove’ Video

On Thursday, Dr. Pimple Popper aka Dr. Sandra Lee showed the removal of a “garlic clove” epidermoid cyst she pulled out of a man’s cheek. While unsettling to some, the gross video had Lee’s Popaholic fans impressed and mesmerized.

The 11-minute video begins right in the middle of the pop, with Lee slicing open the cyst. She then squeezes it to make sure she gets the gunk out, and it surprisingly looks like a garlic clove. It was a long process, as Lee had to make sure the cyst was completely removed from the man’s cheek.

“I have to take out all of the cyst and the sac wall,” Lee told the patient. “So, that’s what we’re trying to do very daintily right here, in the tiny little area.”

At first she thought she had everything out, but as she continued squeezing the area, she noticed there was something more. As the opening gushed blood, Lee found what was left and pulled it out. Amazingly, the patient felt no pain during the procedure.

One of Lee’s talents is keeping the patient calm during the procedure. That talent was on display as she took the patient’s mind off what she was doing and they started talking about how his family gets toothpaste out of a tube!

In the description for the video, Lee explained that an epidermoid cyst “is a benign growth commonly found in the skin and typically appears on the face, neck or trunk, but can occur anywhere on the body.”

“Epidermoid cysts result from the reproduction of epidermal cells within a confined space of the dermis,” Lee explained. “The pasty contents are mostly composed of macerated keratin (wet skin cells), which creates this ‘cheesy’ consistency, and there can be a pungent odor. An epidermoid cyst may have no symptoms and are typically harmless. Usually people seek removal because they don’t like the appearance of these bumps, or the cyst has ruptured or been inflamed or ‘infected’ in the past.”

Lee’s fans loved the video, which has racked up over 363,00 views so far.

“Really loved how you take such great care to get the entire capsule out,” one fan wrote. “So good! I’ve seen far too many patients come back with a recurrence because the original provider left behind a portion of the cyst wall and it reformed.”

“You do such a complete and wonderful job in all aspects Dr. Lee…. always a pleasure to watch you work, Cheers from Oklahoma,” another Popaholic wrote.

“Just what I need to start my day,” a Popaholic wrote.

“No matter what or whom I watch, you, Dr. Lee, are the best,” another added. “Your suturing is truly great. Students would learn so much from you.”

Lee will star in a new TLC series showcasing her pimple pops. The series will air in July.

Photo credit: YouTube/ Dr. Pimple Popper