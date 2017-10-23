Dr. Pimple Popper’s Latest Video Might Gross out Even Her Most Diehard Fans

Dr. Sandra Lee, more commonly known as “Dr. Pimple Popper,” has been serving up equally disturbing and mesmerizing footage of cheek pimple popping and back cyst removal for fans, but her newest video takes on a whole new challenge.

A woman visited the internet-famous doctor about the small white bumps which covered her eyelids and underneath her eyes. The patient says they appeared after “the worst allergy attack” she’d ever experienced a few years earlier.

Videos by PopCulture.com

These whitehead-looking bumps are actually milia, hard little cysts that sit under the skin on your face, eyelids or cheeks. They’re most common in infants, HealthLine reports, but typically go away after a few weeks. In this patient’s case, the cysts didn’t disperse on their own, so Lee found that extracting them would be the best course of action.

Up Next: Here’s Why Dr. Pimple Popper’s Work Is So Addictive

In the video, Lee used a sharp pointed blade to remove the milia one at a time after the patient was numbed with a local anesthetic. As she gently stabbed the cysts, many of the bumps bled, and every viewer definitely cringes.

When the blade alone wouldn’t work, Lee had to use a pair of small scissors to remove the bumps. She couldn’t use the normal circular tool used for popping facial pimples because the cysts are so small and positioned upward on the thin layer of skin.

Because each milia must be removed individually and they are nestled in a small, sensitive spot, the procedure must be done slowly and carefully. The video is over 20 minutes long (if you can get through it all, that is), but Lee said the patient’s procedure took an hour. She added that the woman will need additional work to treat her extensive case.

The video, which Lee concludes with “hopefully, to be continued…” has nearly a million views in less than a week after posting. The viral pimple-popping doctor has over 2.9 million subscribers and over 1.5 billion views for her videos starring patient’s most extreme bodily ailments.

More: These Ingrown Hair Videos Are for Anyone Who Loves Popping Pimples

Lee can earn hundreds of thousands of dollars a year just from the bizarre videos alone, The Cut reports.

“I hear people watch my videos before they go to sleep at night,” Lee told Cosmopolitan of her internet fame. “People say during finals week they watch them before their test because it helps them relax and calm down.”

“I think in the past there are people who have been watching this stuff privately, kind of like pornography. They are embarrassed to let people know they are into this stuff,” she continued. “I think I have made it more acceptable. People realize there is a broader audience, and they are not alone. They shouldn’t be so embarrassed about it.”