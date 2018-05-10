Dr. Pimple Popper Doubles Her Plucking Pleasure

Dr. Sandra Lee went after a pair of stubborn pimples near a patient’s hairline in a new video posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

Dr. Lee, better known by the moniker of Dr. Pimple Popper online, posted the short clip on Twitter. It shows her using one of her signature comedone extractors to work at a pair of angry blemishes on a patient’s forehead as the two have a perfectly natural conversation.

“Come to mama, you two,” she wrote in the tweet.

The video had nearly 6,000 views at the time of this writing, and climbing. Lee tends to post short clips on Twitter to drive her fans over to her YouTube channel, where she posts full-length videos with in-depth analyses of her procedures and the ailments she is treating. In this case, she didn’t seem to think a full length video was necessary.

As usual, the video splits the difference between gruesome footage and educational information on skincare and medical science.

The doctor has amassed an enormous following online with her edu-tainment videos. Her work is a source of grim fascination for some. Lee herself says that her goal is to educate the population about skin care, skin health and the profession of dermatology. A surprising number of viewers find themselves hooked on her viral videos.

The videos may find life beyond the internet, as Dr. Lee will soon be appearing on a regular series on TLC. The network ran a special about Dr. Lee’s work back in January, and as of March, decided to pick it up for a full-blown series. The show promises to return some time in 2018, though no exact date has been identified yet. However, the network has an open casting call for Lee’s show on their website, posted at the beginning of March.

According to the post, TLC plans for the series to be similar to the special and the online content Lee is so well-known for. Viewers can watch Lee “poke, prod and squeeze in order to resolve some unusual cases, as well as transform the lives of her patients in the process.”

The series will reportedly have more of a focus on the lives of the patients and how their relationship with their skin affects them on a day-to-day level. The concept is fertile ground for an examination of beauty standards and self-confidence. However, it will also maintain Lee’s commitment to educating the public on her odd job.