Dr. Pimple Popper Asks: ‘Who’s Your Blackhead BFF?’

Dr. Pimple Popper has shared a new video for her fans to check out, asking, “Who’s your Blackhead BFF?”

In the clip posted to Dr. Sandra Lee’s Twitter page, she’s seen extracting blackheads from a patient’s face.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of her fans have taken to commenting on the video, with one saying, “I automatically love you … your a Pop-a-holic arm,” and another joking that she is their “Blackhead BFF.

“I’m not keen on that tool you don’t get the money shots that good blackheads deserve,” quipped another fan.

Those who find Dr. Pimple Popper‘s videos exciting may also want to check out a gushing pop video that she posted recently.

In the clip, the doctor lances a pimple that begins to ooze, and then once it’s drained she lances it again with tweezers and oozing ensues.

A number of Dr. Pimple Popper’s fans turned up in the comments on that video as well, with one person commenting, “Savage!! Go get em Dr. Pimple Popper,” and another joking, “He’s got his own soft serve machine on the side of his body!”

In another video she shared earlier this year, Dr. Pimple Popper took on a couple of cysts that had grown on a man’s eyelids.

Dr. Lee shared this clip on Twitter as well, with it showing her lancing and squeezing out the contents of two cysts that grew on her male patient’s eyelids.

The captions on the video reveal Lee informing her viewers that it’s important to keep the patient talking during a procedure like this as “silence is terrible in this situation.” She also notes that “if a patient is talking it means that he is breathing and it can help distract.”

The video received a lot of responses, with one person saying, “I’m fine with watching these videos but when there’s something so close to the eye, I freak out a little bit.”

“I go crazy when a single hair gets caught in my eye lashes and obstructs my view. Can’t imagine what it was like for him to see these dangling cysts for years!!!! Peripheral vision must be on point after this procedure,” another commented.