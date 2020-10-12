Dr. Anthony Fauci Calls Out Donald Trump Campaign Over 'Out of Context' Quote in New Advertisement

✖

Dr. Anthony Fauci called out President Donald Trump over an ad his campaign team ran in which he claims his words were taken out of context. Adding that he never provided any consent to them to use the quote, Fauci revealed in a statement to CNN that he had never publicly endorsed any candidate over his five decades of public service.

The ad in question rolled out last week amid Trump’s hospitalization with COVID-19 and eventual discharge from Walter Reed medical center. The 30-second spot promotes the president’s resilience in overcoming the coronavirus and quotes Fauci in what seems to be his support for Trump’s response. The line that Fauci says was taken “out of context” from a prior interview hears him utter, “I can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more.”

They are indeed Dr. Fauci’s own words. We have done a “phenomenal” job, according to certain governors. Many people agree...And now come the Vaccines & Cures, long ahead of projections! https://t.co/ANqKL4eBqJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020

In response to Fauci’s claims that Trump’s team used his words out of context, the man himself took to Twitter to combat the doctor. Trump replied to another post that expressed his campaign spokesman, Tim Murtaugh’s, thoughts on Fauci not being misrepresented, writing, “They are indeed Dr. Fauci’s own words. We have a ‘phenomenal’ job, according to certain governors. Many people agree… and now the vaccines and cures, long ahead of projections!” Murtaugh suggested the ad will not be going away despite Faucis refute, writing on Twitter that those are Fauci’s “own words” and are “directly from Dr. Fauci’s mouth.”

Throughout the duration of the pandemic, Trump and Fauci have continually butt heads, even going days without speaking. Fauci has preached the backing of science and the importance of masks, social distancing and shutdowns to combat the spread of COVID-19. Fauci has remained adamant that America could put on a full-court press to limit the spread but won’t be able to do so without clear leadership. He also recently expressed his concern over the growing number of cases in the country even before the fall and winter flu season kicks in.

As of Sunday evening, the United States has seen its new daily average of cases reach 48,000, marking the highest that figure has been since the middle of August according to Vox. Hospitalizations are also on the rise with deaths expected to see a jump over the next few weeks due to the uptick in cases and hospitalizations.