Donald Trump's Youngest Brother Robert Hospitalized, According to White House

President Donald Trump's brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalized, the White House has confirmed. Robert, 72, has reportedly been admitted to a New York hospital. A reason for his hospitalization has not been given, though several sources told ABC News that he is "very ill."

Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, is hospitalized in New York, the White House confirmed Friday. “Can confirm the report that the President’s brother is hospitalized,” deputy press secretary Judd Deere told CNN. via @betsy_klein — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) August 14, 2020

Along with confirmation of Robert's hospitalization from deputy press secretary Judd Deere, who spoke to CNN, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed the hospitalization to ABC News Friday morning. McEnany told the outlet that the president and his brother "have a very good relationship" and that the president would be providing more details later. She did not provide any further details regarding his condition.

Trump is reportedly expected to visit his brother in the hospital sometime Friday, according to sources. ABC 11 reports that Trump was already scheduled to visit his country club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday, where he was set to deliver remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association. It is unclear if this scheduled event will go on as planned.

JUST IN: President Trump will stop in NYC this afternoon to visit his brother Robert, who is said to be very ill in the hospital. Senior Admin official says, “He has a very good relationship with his brother and his brother is very special to him.” — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) August 14, 2020

Robert's hospitalization comes just two months after he spent at least 10 days at Mount Sinai hospital's neurosciences intensive care unit (NSICU) in New York. At the time, the Daily Beast reported that Robert had been hospitalized on June 11 and was "being treated for a serious condition." Details of that hospitalization, including what resulted in it, were not disclosed. Robert was discharged more than a week after being admitted.

Upon his release, the 72-year-old filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family seeking to prevent the publication of a tell-all book by the president's niece, Mary Trump, titled Too Much and Never Enough. In a statement just 48 hours after being discharged from the hospital, Robert claimed that Mary was publishing the book "for her own financial gain" and said her "actions are truly a disgrace."

At this time, the president has not addressed his brother's hospitalization. No further details have yet been made available.