Donald Trump to Undergo Televised Medical Evaluation on Fox News

✖

President Donald Trump is scheduled to have a medical evaluation on television. On Friday, Fox News announced Trump will have his first on-camera interview since being diagnosed with COVID-19 with Tucker Carlson. However, Trump will also have a medical evaluation during the interview.

“Dr. Marc Siegel will conduct a medical evaluation and interview during the program,” Fox News stated. The medical evaluation will air pre-watershed at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night. Trump announced last week that he and his wife Melania tested positive for COVID-19. He was sent to the hospital on Friday night and was released a few days later. Trump has been updating his through Twitter and has his medical team has been sharing updates as well.

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good!" Trump wrote on Twitter Monday. Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" The tweet received a lot of backlash from people, including two-time Olympic runner Kara Goucher who said she's never "read anything more offensive or tone-deaf in my life." Goucher's grandfather recently died due to complications from the coronavirus.

When Trump returned to the White House, he spoke out about his COVID-19 diagnosis. He thanked the staff at Walter Reed Medical Center and stated he "learned so much" about the virus. "One thing that's for certain, don't let it dominate you," the president said. "Don't be afraid of it. You're going to beat it." Trump said the country has the "best medical equipment, the best medicines, all developed recently. And you're going to beat it."

As Trump continued, he said he "didn't feel so good" after he contracted the virus but was able to leave the hospital two days after he was admitted. "Don't let it dominate. Don't let it take over your lives," Trump stated again. "As your leader, I had to do that. I knew there's danger to it," Trump later added. "But I had to do it. I stood out front. I led. Nobody that's a leader would not do what I did ... Now I'm better. Maybe I'm immune. I don't know. But don't let it dominate your lives. Get out there. Be careful."