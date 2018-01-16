President Trump Faces Deluge of Criticism After Keeping Umbrella to Himself

President Donald Trump kept his umbrella all to himself after a long weekend at Mar-A-Lago while boarding Air Force One.

Donald Trump makes sure umbrella protects his hair… but Melania and Barron are left to fend for themselves https://t.co/yf7ncIHY8z pic.twitter.com/6GD7T1ChSv — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 16, 2018

Twitter exploded after Trump was spotted boarding the presidential plane in the rain without giving up his umbrella to his wife, Melania, and 11-year-old son, Barron.

The Daily Mail shared photos and a related article depicting the first family boarding in rainy weather at Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport on Monday. The series of photos show trump heading up the steps of the plane with a large black umbrella over his head. In the photos, Melania and Barron follow without umbrellas.

It’s unclear if Trump offered to share the umbrella with his wife or son.

Many people took to the social platform to criticize Trump, saying he should have thought of his wife and son in the elements before himself.

One Twitter user even went to so far as to call Trump “pure trash.”

You can tell he’s not even thinking of them. trump is pure trash https://t.co/CyZqZFjG5U — David Roy (@DavidRo08561324) January 16, 2018

“Barron & Melania: You may both be white, and you may both be mine, but you’re not ME.” Trump makes Martin… https://t.co/whZ0lQhzXY — Bill Sienkiewicz (@sinKEVitch) January 16, 2018

Trump is a horrible man, so vulgar and so selfish////////Trump holds umbrella over self as he, Melania and Barron board AF1 https://t.co/uSXqIvdunh via @MailOnline — Jason Elias (@Zebop) January 16, 2018

Donald Trump holds umbrella over himself as he and wife and child board Air Force One https://t.co/v3iiq4xqgv — Pamela C (@pamica) January 16, 2018

Others wrote that the umbrella detail was rather trivial and didn’t deserve its own news story.

Mainstream media today… “Should we do a full investigation into the African slave trade going on right now in Libya?” “Nehh … Trump holding an umbrella is far more important” #skynews #bbc #CNN #MSM #channel4news #ITV — Unorthodox Opinion (@Trigg3rsaurus) January 16, 2018

The first family was headed back to the White House after a long holiday weekend at Mar-A-Lago, Trump’s private golf club and resort.

Meanwhile, Trump’s alleged comments about Haiti, El Salvador and several African countries continue to spark outrage. Trump denies using the word “s—hole” to describe the aforementioned countries during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday to discuss the protection of immigrants.

“The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made — a big setback for DACA!” Trump wrote on Twitter early Friday.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that Trump asked, “Why are we having all these people from s—hole countries come here?” during the lawmakers meeting at the White House. He then reportedly asked why the United States didn’t bring in more immigrants from a country like Norway.

The sources told the Times that Trump asked if Haitians could be left out of the deal. “Why do we want people from Haiti here?” Trump reportedly said.

White House spokesman Raj Shah did not deny Trump’s statements.

“Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” Shah said. “Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation.”