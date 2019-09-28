Donald Trump Posts Video Addressing Ukraine Scandal Amid Impeachment Talk

President Donald Trump isn’t letting the Ukraine scandal slow him down from going after his biggest political opponent, Joe Biden. Trump and the his campaign spent $10 million on a new ad buy that goes after Biden and his ties to Ukraine. The commercial also says that the Democrats are trying ot “steal” the 2020 election.

The commercial says, “Joe Biden promised Ukraine $1 billion if they fired the prosecutor investigating his son.” Then later states, “The Democrats want to impeach him, and their media lapdogs fall in line. They lost the election, now they want to steal this one.”

Congress opened an impeachment inquiry into the president this week following the release of a whistleblower report that showed Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter. On Friday, new audio of Trump talking about the whistleblower was leaked, in which he called he or she “close to a spy.”

“I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information? Because that’s close to a spy,” Trump said. “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

Earlier this week, Trump lashed out at Congressman Adam Schiff, who is the head of the house intelligence committee.

“Rep. Adam Schiff totally made up my conversation with Ukraine President and read it to Congress and Millions,” Trump wrote in a tweet. “He must resign and be investigated. He has been doing this for two years. He is a sick man!”

It remains to be seen where the investigation into Trump will go from here, but it seems clear that the president will continue to use every outlet at his disposal to blast Biden and the Democrats.