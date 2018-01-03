Donald Trump Says His Nuclear Button Is ‘Bigger and More Powerful’ Than Kim Jong Un’s

President Trump took a shot at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un tonight with a tweet comparing the size and strength of their respective nuclear arsenals.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

The president included an uncredited quote from the North Korean dictator, who allegedly said the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” President Trump responded to this claim by effectively writing the same thing on Twitter.

Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea are at an alarming high, with military officials estimating the likelihood of nuclear war at 30%. When the president tweets about the conflict, anxiety around the nation rises perceptibly, and this case is no different.

As is to be expected, the size comparison metaphor in President Trump’s tweet garnered some lewd responses. Responders fired back with phallic jokes immediately, though the level of distress in their tone varied.

WOW, are you really bragging that your button is bigger? You do realize that there is no nuclear button Right? — MedfordHouse (@Medfordhouse) January 3, 2018

Why don’t you both unzip and get it over with? — Kaia Lewis (@kalitweets227) January 3, 2018

The president added to the cognitive dissonance by quickly switching gears. Less than half an hour after the tweet about nuclear war, he posted an announcement that he’d be handing out mock awards for “The Most Dishonest and Corrupt Media” of the year.

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Finally, the president asked his followers to watch Hannity on Fox News tonight. News sites are scrambling to keep up with President Trump’s tweets while preparing for a possible announcement on the show.