Donald Trump Tweets Letter From Lawyer John Dowd Slamming Gen. James Mattis, and Many Are Puzzled

President Donald Trump tweeted a letter written by John Dowd, one of the attorneys who represented the president during the Russia investigation, to retired Gen. Jim Mattis. The letter came after Mattis, Trump's first Secretary of Defense, wrote a scathing statement publicly criticizing Trump's response to the protests of George Floyd's death. In his statement, Dowd called peaceful protesters "terrorists" and suggested the protesters who were forcibly removed from Lafayette Square Monday evening were "not real." Trump's tweet with the letter shocked and puzzled Twitter users.

Dowd said the protesters outside the White House on Monday were "phony," "not peaceful" and "not real," without listing any evidence to prove this. "They are terrorists using idle hate filled students to burn and destroy. They were abusing and disrespecting the police when the police were preparing the area for the 1900 curfew," Dowd wrote.

On Monday, federal police used gas, flash bangs and rubber bullets to disperse a crowd of peaceful protesters just outside the White House. Trump then gave a speech from the White House, in which he vowed to take "swift and decisive" action to protect Washington, D.C., and called on states to deploy more National Guard troops. Afterward, Trump walked to St. John's Episcopal Church, which was damaged during protests on Sunday, to hold up a Bible in front of cameras, then walked back.