Donald Trump Tweets About ‘Fake News’ Amid El Paso and Dayton Shooting Aftermath, Gets Skewered by Twitter

President Donald Trump recently tweeted about the “Fake News” media, amid the aftermath of the El Paso and Dayton shootings, and Twitter users are skewering him. In the tweet, Trump said, “The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country. Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!”

Now, many other users are hitting back at the President for his comments, with one person saying, “THE PRESIDENT has a big responsibility to life & safety in our Country. DONALD TRUMP has contributed greatly to the anger & rage that has built up over the past 3 yrs. THE TRUMP ADMIN. must start being fair, balanced, & unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!”

“What you call Fake News is reporting that is unfavorable or unflattering about you. The truth hurts, doesn’t it,” another person tweeted back. “Well, you asked for the job you got. Why don’t you accept the fact that you can’t do it? Either that, or step up to the plate and be a man. Not a bully, a man.

The media needs to stop covering your white supremacist rallies where you laugh off their sick suggestion of shooting immigrants. You also have a big responsibility to resign since you lack the courage and desire to chastise your dangerous disciples https://t.co/aPhQkzuW5c — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) August 5, 2019

“When you connect radical extremists with mental illness, you make it harder for veterans like me to live in my own home and own community,” someone else commented. “You reinforce myths like I’m violent and different, you do it to make yourself feel better, not because it’s the truth. 100%VET W/PTSD.”

“Our country has been more divided over the last couple of years than ever before. YOU are the problem, not the media. This is because of YOU,” one other user wrote. “Resign so that our country can begin to heal.”

The anger and rage is being stoked from the Oval Office. You are using racism as a way to fire up your base and it is getting people killed. Don’t blame the media for that – you are doing it every day on Twitter. — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) August 5, 2019

“This seems more like a threat rather than words to console the country. The #ElPaso shooter talked about ‘fake news’ as the problem and here is Trump AFTER the shooting doubling down on the shooter’s message. Might literally be read as encouraging more people to do likewise,” journalist Cenk Uygur added.

The tragic Dayton shooting claimed the lives of nine victims, with another 27 reported injured. The shooter was also killed. The El Paso shooting claimed the lives of 20 people, with 27 more injured. That shooter was taken into police custody.