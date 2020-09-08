Donald Trump Threatens to Defund California Schools, Sparking Heated Responses
President Donald Trump recently threatened to defund California schools, and it has sparked a heated response online. The threat came after journalist Josh Kraushaar tweeted out a Washinton Post article that stated "D.C. committee recommends stripping the names of Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Francis Scott Key and others from city buildings." He captioned the post, "America, 2020."
Another user replied to the post, claiming "California has implemented the 1619 Project into the public schools," and then adding, "Soon you wont recognize America." Trump retweeted this user and stated, "Department of Education is looking at this. If so, they will not be funded!" The seemingly controversial 1619 Project was developed by The New York Times Magazine in 2019, and is an ongoing project which "aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of [the United States'] national narrative."
Regarding California schools teaching a 1619 Project curriculum, Newsweek reports that this is accurate, but clarifies that the use of 1619 Project materials is a supplemental resource, rather than being the basis of the curriculum. Trump's threat of pulling school funding has a lot of people upset, and they are sounding odd in the replies to his post. Scroll down to read some of the reactions.
You are going beyond your limited executive power yet again, and the so called constitutional conservatives are silent.— David Former Trump Supporter Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 6, 2020
Trump calls for defunding education!— Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) September 6, 2020
So now you’re threatening to defund California public schools if they teach the history of American slavery?
You’re trash. https://t.co/4rQfjUepDk— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) September 6, 2020
What is so awful about admitting that there are some horrible stains in our history?
That all Americans have not been treated equally (to say the least)?
And teaching about same to our children so that we are better going forward?— Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) September 6, 2020
American US School history books be like
page 1, Section 1: Year 1776- Declaration of Independence
page 1, Section 2: Year 1900- The Great Depression pic.twitter.com/9MuPxGpu9L— Cai (@spiceNsports) September 6, 2020
Oh. well, if DeVos is on the case then nothing will happen. Got it.— Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 6, 2020
The President of the United States of America has no idea how public schools are funded. pic.twitter.com/7BlqCsAcx5— Rani Yachts 🏳️🌈Biden-Harris 2020!! (@rani_yachts) September 6, 2020
First black police officers hired by the Atlanta PD in 1948, due to segregation laws, could not carry guns or arrest White people. They also could not drive squad cars or step foot in police headquarters. They operated from a basement of the local "colored" YMCA.— HowEasyWeForget ¸¸♫·¯·♪¸¸♩·¯·♬¸¸ (@howeasyweforget) September 6, 2020
Teach the truth! pic.twitter.com/opYwf2dIfB
You can’t withhold funding because you don’t like their curriculum.
Donkey.— John (@DotDotDot_John) September 6, 2020
White ancestors divided us when they enslaved us. When we were freed they segregated and lynched us. When segregation ended they denied us opportunities.
And now you tell us to be quiet and get over it because you don’t want to think about it anymore since it makes you feel bad. pic.twitter.com/ISrJDx2ZU6— Sully! (@SullyWins) September 6, 2020
You don’t get to tell us what history we’re allowed to teach. We want our students to be able to take their own SATs. You can’t even run the country, so please stay out of my classroom ✌🏼— JB (@JLBreezy00) September 6, 2020
B ... b ... b...but I thought you wanted to keep all those confederate monuments around so we could learn about history. The 1619 project - an actual history lesson - is too much??— Decent Trial Lawyer (@DecentTrial) September 6, 2020
You’re threatening to defund public schools if they TEACH ABOUT SLAVERY??— DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) September 6, 2020
That’s your answer for everything? If a state does something you don’t like, threatening to defund them, like it’s your money.
Perhaps Californians should stop paying federal taxes, that’ll take a chunk out of the budget won’t it? https://t.co/lmRyhzMbHC— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) September 6, 2020
The amount of money California gets from the federal government for education is smaller than what they pay to support red states. Maybe they should withhold their “funding” too.— End 2020 (@Rachelle_jdh) September 6, 2020
Have you read about Project 1619 (or the 1619 Project, which are different presentations on the same narrative)? Do you know what it is? You understand the curriculum they're talking about is designed to supplement existing content, not replace it...— Sherry Parnell (@SherryParnell96) September 7, 2020