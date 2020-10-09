Donald Trump Tells Rush Limbaugh He Feels 'Perfect' Before Televised Fox News Medical Exam

✖

President Donald Trump claimed he feels "perfect" after he was treated for the coronavirus at Walter Reed Medical Center last weekend during a marathon interview with conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh Friday morning. Trump made the comments before Fox News airs the president's first on-camera interview since he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The president will speak with Dr. Marc Siegel, who will also medically evaluate Trump.

"I feel perfect," Trump told Limbaugh during the "radio rally" event, adding that he is no longer taking medication for COVID-19, notes Marketwatch. Trump claimed he "might not have recovered all" were it not for the experimental antibody cocktail made by Regeneron. On Thursday, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Trump could "return to public engagements" by Saturday.

During the interview with Limbaugh, Trump said his doctors told him he "could have been very bad" after he contracted the virus and was going "int a very bad" phase. "It looked like it was going to be a big deal and you know what that means, right? That means bad because I’ve lost five people," Trump said, referring to people he knows how have died from the virus, reports the Associated Press.

The president said he "might not have recovered at all" without the treatment of experimental drugs. Trump said the Regeneron drug was "primarily" responsible for his recovery. "It just wiped out the virus. It wiped it out," he said. Trump called the medication a "cure," although it is not. It is one of the more promising medications being tested to treat the virus. Trump was able to use the drug under "compassionate use" rules and did not enroll in a study.

“It’s a cure and I’m talking to you today because of it,” Trump claimed. “And, you know, because I think I could have been a ... bad victim. I fit certain categories that aren’t so great. ... I’m telling you this is a total game-changer.”

Fox News also announced Friday Trump will be interviewed by Siegel during Tucker Carlson Tonight, which starts at 8 p.m. ET. "Dr. Marc Siegel will conduct a medical evaluation and interview during the program," the network said. The interview will not be live though, the New York Times reports. Siegel will examine Trump remotely and will not be with the president at the White House.

Since Trump was released from the hospital on Monday, he has only been seen through short videos released on Twitter and has conducted over-the-phone interviews with Fox News anchors. On Saturday, he will deliver a speech from the White House balcony, reports CNN, with attendees reportedly being told to bring masks. He is also scheduled to attend a rally at an airplane hangar in Sanford, Florida on Monday night.