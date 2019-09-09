Donald Trump Takes Aim at ‘Filthy Mouthed’ Chrissy Teigen, John Legend in Latest Twitter Fit

Donald Trump is not shy about defending himself when he feels attacked, and in one of his latest series of tweets he took aim at “filthy mouthed” Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend. The president took to the social media to address the criticism he’s been receiving about his action on criminal justice reform, tweeting out, “When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close….”

He then added, “A man named [Van Jones], and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise.”

Trump then specifically called out Legend and Teigen, saying, “Guys like boring musician [John Legend], and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.

Tonight at 7pm PT/10pm ET, I will be joining @LesterHoltNBC for an @NBCNews Town Hall on @MSNBC to discuss our country’s broken criminal justice system. Follow @LetsFreeAmerica to learn more about my work to end mass incarceration. #JusticeForAll pic.twitter.com/9DFySXsgDY — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 8, 2019

Finally, he also mentioned NBC news anchor Lester Holt, saying that he “doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform.”

“They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it,” Trump’s tweet-storm ended, “And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!“

Can’t help but notice that the four people Trump attacked in the wee hours – John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Van Jones, and Lester Holt – all have at least one thing in common… pic.twitter.com/pzGa7zKeRj — Rus McLaughlin (@rusmclaughlin) September 9, 2019

Following Trump’s tweets, legend posted a comment saying, “Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you.”

Teigen also commented, calling Trump some explicit names, and adding that he “tagged everyone but me” in his initial tweets. She then added, “An honor, mister president.”