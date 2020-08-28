Donald Trump Stirs Social Media With Tweet About National Guard in Kenosha

Donald Trump has stirred up social media, with a new tweet about the use of National Guard troops in Kenosha, Wisconsin. In the post, Trump called the National Guard's presence a "success," and claimed that there has been "there has been NO FURTHER VIOLENCE" since they arrived "two days ago." He then added, "When legally asked to help by local authorities, the Federal Government will act and quickly succeed," and took a jab at the city of Portland, Oregon by asking if it was "listening."

Trump's tweet comes after protests and rioting broke out over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times in the back by a White police officer. While the demonstrations have led to some vandalism and destruction of property, the majority of the violence that emerged from the situation came when a 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse — and Illinois teenager with ties to a group known for white supremacist beliefs — opened fire into the crowd. Two individuals were killed and a third was wounded. Rittenhouse has since been arrested and charged with murder. Trump's tweet about the National Guard containing all of this is having quite an impact on social media. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying.