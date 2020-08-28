Donald Trump Stirs Social Media With Tweet About National Guard in Kenosha
Donald Trump has stirred up social media, with a new tweet about the use of National Guard troops in Kenosha, Wisconsin. In the post, Trump called the National Guard's presence a "success," and claimed that there has been "there has been NO FURTHER VIOLENCE" since they arrived "two days ago." He then added, "When legally asked to help by local authorities, the Federal Government will act and quickly succeed," and took a jab at the city of Portland, Oregon by asking if it was "listening."
Trump's tweet comes after protests and rioting broke out over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times in the back by a White police officer. While the demonstrations have led to some vandalism and destruction of property, the majority of the violence that emerged from the situation came when a 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse — and Illinois teenager with ties to a group known for white supremacist beliefs — opened fire into the crowd. Two individuals were killed and a third was wounded. Rittenhouse has since been arrested and charged with murder. Trump's tweet about the National Guard containing all of this is having quite an impact on social media. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying.
What's your point? Democrats are not against the use of the National Guard to stop looting and rioting. We are against you sending in your secret police to kidnap people off the street and tear-gas peaceful protesters. That's the difference!— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 28, 2020
Instead of just trying to bully people off the streets, especially the peaceful protesters, why don't you actually acknowledge them and let them know that you hear them and will act to make changes? Instead you just yell "Law & Order," while you break the law yourself.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 28, 2020
You STILL haven't said a word about Jacob Blake, the unarmed Black man who was paralyzed after being shot 7 TIMES IN THE BACK BY COPS.
It's the reason for the protests, ICYMI.
Are you listening, moron?— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 28, 2020
Since Jacob Blake was shot in the back by police officers, Trump has said nothing about the ongoing reality of police brutality against black Americans. Instead, he focuses on the community response to such injustices & then uses that as a way to further divide the nation.— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) August 28, 2020
The "Citizens of Portland" are perfectly fine and we thank you to stay the frack out of our democratically elected local governmental decisions. We don't want the feds here.— Emily Headen (@emilyrh) August 28, 2020
Not one word of sympathy from Trump regarding the two murdered, and one dismembered by one of his white nationalist Nazi followers. The 17-year-old Admirer of trump should be tried as an adult for murder. It was also premeditated considering he was wearing latex gloves.— Michael Jochum (@dddogg32) August 28, 2020
yes because the kid that shot two people has been arrested. leave Portland out of this! #BlackLivesMatter #blacklivesmatter #blacklivesmatter i will type this # tag until things finally change in your country. november can't come soon enough.— carol-ann bagan (@carolannbagan) August 28, 2020
I am happy to see that you finally agree you can only send the Guard to a state by request of the governor. Are you listening Portland? What he did to you is illegal!— Judy (@theblinderwoman) August 28, 2020
Portland is just fine. The local police force has it under control. People still have the right to protest dude.— Christopher Hallinan (@symbient32) August 28, 2020
You had nothing to do with the Governor calling in the National Guard. That was solely the Governor.— DevinNunesCowForCongress@🏡 (@se_kear) August 28, 2020
And this is how the country gets closer to a police state!— Rob Kay (@RobiKay12) August 28, 2020
You mean there hasn’t been another white supremist murdering protestors— thomas pebler (@drpebler) August 28, 2020
So how are you helping Jacob Blake and his family?
7 bullets in his back
Paralysis from the waist down
Yet, handcuffed to his hospital bed
WHAT DO YOU SAY ABOUT THIS??— 🐞🐞🐞 Gypsy Girl 🐞🐞🐞 (@Gypsy_Grandma) August 28, 2020
You haven't mentioned Jacob Blake once.
Your fiery rhetoric caused a MAGA teenager to commit murder.
The Donald Trump Presidency is the problem.
We need Joe Biden to fix it.— Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) August 28, 2020