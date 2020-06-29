Donald Trump Stirs Social Media With Tweet About 'Incredible Stupidity' in Renaming John Wayne Airport

A debate has been sparked on social media after President Donald Trump blasted Democrats for their efforts to remove John Wayne's name from a California airport. In a tweet shared Monday morning, the president said that such efforts were an example of "incredible stupidity." His remarks came after Princeton University announced that it would remove Woodrow Wilson's name from its public policy school over "racist thinking and policies” and after a push to have John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California renamed.

Can anyone believe that Princeton just dropped the name of Woodrow Wilson from their highly respected policy center. Now the Do Nothing Democrats want to take off the name John Wayne from an airport. Incredible stupidity! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2020

On Friday, the Democratic Party of Orange County passed a resolution calling for the Orange County Board of Supervisors to remove Wayne's name, statue, and other likenesses from the international airport and "restore its original name: Orange County Airport," according to The Hill. The resolution also condemned Wayne for "racist and bigoted statements" he made during a 1971 interview with Playboy. In that interview, Wayne made several derogatory comments about Blacks, Native Americans, and the LGBTQ community.

Just as the resolution had, Trump's tweet immediately sparked a vibrant and heated discussion on social media. While some seemed to agree with the president, many felt that such changes were necessary and that Trump's words as well as his reluctance to comment on or acknowledge the racist pasts of such figures was only furthering the divide in the nation. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say.