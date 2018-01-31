Lawmakers Chant ‘USA’ During President Trump’s State of the Union Address

One of the most memorable moments of President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address was when several lawmakers began shouting “USA” during the speech.

The moment occurred as Trump brought up the Capitol, which hosted the speech, and called it a “living monument … to the American people.”

“Freedom stands tall over one more monument: this one, the Capitol, this living monument.” Trump said. “This is the monument to the American people.”

Some lawmakers chant “USA! USA!” after Pres. Trump calls the U.S. Capitol “a living monument…to the American people.” https://t.co/wdGSMPsS9y pic.twitter.com/lF46pvTdat — ABC News (@ABC) January 31, 2018

Reactions to the moment were a bit mixed. Some viewers took the patriotic comment at face value, but others thought it leaned too hard into nationalism.

Additionally, some simply took the moment to take a jab at Congress members, who have been deadlocked on numerous issues this past year.

“The US capital is a federal building payed by tax payer to advance the social welfare of its citizens,” one viewer wrote. “[I] would really like if Congress would fulfil their duties.”

