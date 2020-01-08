Donald Trump Sparks Backlash After Tweeting About Iranian Retaliation

President Donald Trump sparked a strong reaction on Twitter Tuesday night after tweeting that “all is well” after Iran launched dozens of missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops. Without giving any specifics, Trump claimed “so far, so good” amid the ongoing assessment of casualties and damages.

At the time of this writing, the number of casualties in the missile strikes was unclear. Trump is scheduled to make a statement Wednesday morning.

The tweet gained 137,000 retweets and more than than half a million likes, which meant reaction to his post came back swiftly.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

“do you have any idea just how in over your head you are? no you don’t, and that’s the problem,” wrote one Twitter user, racking up nearly 40,000 likes on the response.

“The statement is simple… #NoWarWithIran,” another said.

Some asked Twitter to suspend Trump’s account “before he started a World War using your site.” Others called him a “disgrace.”

“Trump said ‘all is well’ then admits he hasn’t finished assessing the damage and casualties. How can all be well if he doesn’t know the extent of the harm caused by Iran’s missiles? His mind is gone…” someone else wrote.

Still others supported the president. “Genuinely, thank you Mr. President,” one user replied, adding that “Trump could have easily used the attacks as pretext to declare war on Iran and he didn’t. For that, I am thankful, as we all should be.”

“We love you President Trump!” someone else tweeted.

“Stay strong [Trump] the people are with you!” another wrote.

Trump’s tweet came a few hours after Iran retaliated for the killing of a top general by firing more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi air bases housing U.S. forces on Wednesday. The extent of any casualties or damage still remains unclear.

Later, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that strikes were a “slap in the face” to the U.S. and not sufficient retaliation for the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.

But Khamenei said Iran’s real revenge would be forcing the U.S. to leave the region. “They [America] were struck with such a slap last night,” he told a large crowd in Tehran chanting the familiar “death to America” phrase, as reported by CBS News.

The attacks at 1:20 a.m. local time (5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday) came after Iranian leaders promised “revenge” and “harsh retaliation” for Soleimani’s death in a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad airport last week.