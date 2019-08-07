Donald Trump Sends Twitter Into a Frenzy After Ranting About Barack Obama’s Mass Shooting Comments

After President Donald Trump took to Twitter to complain about former President Barack Obama‘s remarks about the El Paso, Texas and Dayon, Ohio, mass shootings, members of the social media platform reacted with might. Trump quoted an edited statement from Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade in a tweet sent in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“‘Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook. President Obama had 32 mass shootings during his reign. Not many people said Obama is out of Control. Mass shootings were happening before the President even thought about running for Pres,’” Trump tweeted.

Many critics took to Twitter to remind Trump of the higher number of mass shootings under his administration, as well as write that Obama supported gun control. His supporters also chimed in agreeing with the president.

You’ve had 250 already this year — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) August 6, 2019

There have been 250 mass shootings under #DonaldTrump in 2019 alone. He deserves being condemned he’s not doing anything to keep this country was safe. Where was Donald when 32 people were murdered & 52 people were injured? Playing golf & parting at his New Jersey resort. pic.twitter.com/RetSrHRzRf — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) August 6, 2019

Ummmmm. Because Obama never spewed violence and hatred towards anyone stupid. Obama begged for bills on gun safety from Republicans and they refused to present anything. Also this is AMERICA, our presidents have TERMS NOT REIGNS you stupid asshole ! — Lisa Stewart (@LisasHouse3755) August 6, 2019

A few minutes later, Trump paraphrased Kilmeade’s Fox and Friends co-host, Ainsley Earhardt.

“‘It’s political season and the election is around the corner. They want to continue to push that racist narrative,’ @ainsleyearhardt @foxandfriends And I am the least racist person. Black, Hispanic and Asian Unemployment is the lowest (BEST) in the history of the United States!” he tweeted.

When you have to make a statement like “I’m the least racist person” you’re probably a racist. — Stacie (@h8Wankmaggot45) August 6, 2019

“They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.” ~ Donald J Trump – presidential candidate announcement — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) August 6, 2019

The American economy is BOOMING because we have a president that actually understands money. — k.pj (@PrasunK5) August 6, 2019

I agree. The election is around the corner and the democrats already know that they’re going to lose…. AGAIN. So they push the racist narrative ( as always) to manipulate the emotions of people for votes. — Devinn Smart (@Iamdevinnsmart) August 6, 2019

Trump’s rant against Obama comes after Obama spoke out against the violence that occurred over the weekend, leaving 31 dead in total and dozens more injured.

Obama called on Americans to “soundly reject language coming out fo the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments.” He did not mention Trump, or any other politician, by name, although many politicians have pointed to Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric in the aftermath of the El Paso shooting, which killed several Mexican nationals.

The 21-year-old white man accused of carrying out the El Paso shooting is suspected of authoring a racist, anti-Hispanic manifesto before his rampage.

On Monday, Trump condemned “racism, bigotry and white supremacy” during a televised address from the White House

“Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul,” he said.