Second Whistleblower Reportedly Comes Forward With Info About Donald Trump and Ukraine

A second whistleblower has come forward with concerns about President Donald Trump‘s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Mark Zaid, the lawyer representing the first whistleblower, told ABC News he is representing this new whistleblower as well.

This new whistleblower is described as an intelligence official who has first-hand knowledge of the phone call in which Trump asked Zelenskiy for a “favor” that involved investigating Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Zaid says the second whistleblower has talked to the inspector general about his complaint.

Trump has repeatedly said the first whistleblower’s complaint isn’t valid because it was hearsay — he wasn’t actually involved with the phone call. But this new whistleblower was directly involved with the phone call, according to Zaid.

The first complaint was a seven-page document that alleged Trump pushed Zelenskiy to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine. Though there isn’t yet a direct quid pro quo, there is evidence to suggest that Trump was withholding military aid to Ukraine in exchange for them opening this investigation.

After the phone call, the transcripts and all records of the conversation were put on a highly secured server, according to the whistleblower. “This set of actions underscored to me that White House officials understood the gravity of what had transpired in the call,” the whistleblower wrote.

These allegations set into motion an impeachment inquiry by the House Democrats. Trump has maintained that the phone call was “perfect” and has been on the attack through his Twitter feed, going after anyone who opposes him.

One such person was fellow Republican Mitt Romney, who early this week tweeted, “When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated. By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling.”

Trump then attacked Romney, “Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous “ass” who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s!.”

So far there’s no official world from the White House on the second whistleblower, but it’s likely only a matter of time before Trump comments via Twitter.