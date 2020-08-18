Donald Trump Says He Will Pardon Someone 'Very, Very Important' Tuesday and Twitter Thinks It's Joe Exotic
President Donald Trump has sparked speculation on Twitter after he revealed that he will pardon someone "very, very important" on Tuesday. While the president, who made the eyebrow raising remarks aboard Air Force One on Monday, didn’t provide any clues as to who that lucky someone may be, many on social media seem to believe that Trump could be pardoning Tiger King star Joe Exotic.
In January, Exotic was handed a 22-year jail sentence after being convicted for his murder-for-hire plot targeting Carole Baskin. He was also found guilty for violating the Endangered Species Act and falsifying wildlife records. After he gained overnight fame thanks to the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, he wrote a letter pleading for the president's intervention. In that letter, he requested "a special investigation or a Presidential Pardon," explaining that his trial "was not about the truth, it was about the win for the prosecutors."
While many believed little would come of the request, renewed interest was sparked when the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., jokingly suggested that he would lobby his father's support to pardon Exotic. Shortly after, the president himself said that he would "take a look" at a request for a pardon.
Although it was revealed Tuesday morning that Trump would be pardoning female suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony, prior to that announcement and following his remarks, many believed he could be taking action to free Exotic. According to the New York Post, Trump had confirmed that his comment was not in reference to be former NSA staffer Edward Snowden or his Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, leaving room for hope of Exotic's pardon. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying.
Do I think Trump is going to pardon Joe Exotic today? pic.twitter.com/JZXYhWwAuE— Leif Skodnick (@LeifSkodnick) August 18, 2020
Big congratulations to Joe Exotic. https://t.co/BG4vTJQzDW— Dan Primack (@danprimack) August 18, 2020
Trump is looking to pardon "a very, very important person" and the 1st thing tht comes into peoples minds is a guy doing time for murder for hire & animal abuse, Joe Exotic? pic.twitter.com/38tOu5N3eD— .. (@MalcomVex) August 18, 2020
Joe Exotic, come on down, you're speaking at the Republican National Convention. https://t.co/eOG8PGgj1t— Schooley (@Rschooley) August 18, 2020
Would anybody actually be shocked if Trump pardoned Joe Exotic? Like would that actually surprise you in 2020? pic.twitter.com/iqBJRlDkrP— Joe Hpnotiq 🤐 (@ItsJayTeeGee_) August 18, 2020
The people that snitched on Joe exotic in court finding out he’s being pardoned by trump pic.twitter.com/8QrWhLPC6o— THEE BOXiANA⚪️ (@VivaBoxiana) August 18, 2020
Congrats to Joe Exotic https://t.co/2XOjOxvgeM— Dragon Energy (@JayEssEitch) August 18, 2020
Imagine Joe Exotic at the #RNC introducing Trump after he’s pardoned HAHAHAHAHAH PLEASE GOD GIVE US THIS ONE GIFT IN 2020— Alex Clark 💖🇺🇸 (@yoalexrapz) August 18, 2020
I see Joe exotic trending on the timeline...does that mean he’s the guy that trump’s gonna pardon 🤭 pic.twitter.com/QPvU7hBhq4— Hammad (@HammadInfinity) August 18, 2020
I bet it’s Joe Exotic 🐯🐯 pic.twitter.com/xg451hDixu— Lisa (@asila_7) August 18, 2020
Welcome home, JOE EXOTIC!!! https://t.co/gfy0Y69Q2g— monkey D. kev (@docKev_) August 18, 2020
Definitely gonna be Joe Exotic https://t.co/EFPgXjzr4Q— Dan Lazinsk (@Dlazi) August 18, 2020
Ha @realDonaldTrump is going to pardon joe exotic, I can’t wait pic.twitter.com/kXdtberhsj— Astute_Beard (@Astute_B) August 18, 2020
*trump pardons joe exotic*
Joe exotic:#JoeExotic pic.twitter.com/iI2q9bs1j4— Duck man🦆 (@kelpygofficial) August 18, 2020