Donald Trump Says He Will Pardon Someone 'Very, Very Important' Tuesday and Twitter Thinks It's Joe Exotic

President Donald Trump has sparked speculation on Twitter after he revealed that he will pardon someone "very, very important" on Tuesday. While the president, who made the eyebrow raising remarks aboard Air Force One on Monday, didn’t provide any clues as to who that lucky someone may be, many on social media seem to believe that Trump could be pardoning Tiger King star Joe Exotic.

In January, Exotic was handed a 22-year jail sentence after being convicted for his murder-for-hire plot targeting Carole Baskin. He was also found guilty for violating the Endangered Species Act and falsifying wildlife records. After he gained overnight fame thanks to the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, he wrote a letter pleading for the president's intervention. In that letter, he requested "a special investigation or a Presidential Pardon," explaining that his trial "was not about the truth, it was about the win for the prosecutors."

While many believed little would come of the request, renewed interest was sparked when the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., jokingly suggested that he would lobby his father's support to pardon Exotic. Shortly after, the president himself said that he would "take a look" at a request for a pardon.

Although it was revealed Tuesday morning that Trump would be pardoning female suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony, prior to that announcement and following his remarks, many believed he could be taking action to free Exotic. According to the New York Post, Trump had confirmed that his comment was not in reference to be former NSA staffer Edward Snowden or his Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, leaving room for hope of Exotic's pardon. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying.