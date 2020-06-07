Donald Trump Reportedly Backed Down on US Troops in Cities After 'Shouting Match' With Joint Chiefs Chairman

Almost a week after President Donald Trump shared that he may invoke the Insurrection Act to break up protest demonstrations around the country, a new report has emerged regarding what one member of the president's team thinks about the matter. On Saturday, the Daily Mail reported that Trump got into a "shouting match" with General Mark Milley, the nation's top military officer, after the president said that he would utilize the military to end the country's riots and protests if the governors are not able to get the situation under control in their respective states. The publication reported that the pair exchanged heated words before Trump ultimately backed down, as per a senior military official.

The Daily Mail reported that Trump and Milley had a significant difference of opinion regarding the use of the military on American soil. The outlet noted that Milley stood his ground with Trump, telling the president that he would not be alright with using the military in this fashion. He reportedly said simply, "I'm not doing that. That's for law enforcement." As you might recall, earlier in the week during an address from the Rose Garden at the White House, the president said that he would step in if governors across the country are not able to get these demonstrations under control. At the time, he even threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, which would entail the president using the United States military to quell any riots that are taking place. (It should be noted that these anti-racism protests that have been sparked by George Floyd's murder have primarily been peaceful and have involved individuals highlighting the issues of racial injustice and police brutality.)

Trump said explicitly on Monday, "I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers, that we dominate the streets, mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled. If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them." Understandably, many didn't take kindly to the president's threat. Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts even responded to the news by saying that he was not surprised to hear incendiary words coming from him, per CNN. Baker added, "At so many times during these past several weeks when the country needed compassionate and leadership the most, it was simply nowhere to be found."