Photos of Donald Trump After Tulsa Rally Seemingly Shows Makeup or Tanner on His Collar

Multiple photos of President Donald Trump from Saturday night appear to show residue from makeup or spray tan on his collar. The photos were taken after Trump left Marine One following the Tulsa, Oklahoma rally. Trump is known to be sensitive about his appearance and once called a viral photo that showed his tan line around his hair Photoshopped.

After Trump returned to Washington, D.C. from Tulsa, he looked dejected as he walked from the Marine One helicopter to the White House. His tie was surprisingly undone, and his white collar appeared to have a tan smudge on it. The Tulsa rally did not go as well as Trump hoped, since the attendance for the event was only about 6,200, far below the BOK Center's 19,000-seat capacity. The Trump campaign ended up canceling plans for Trump to speak a second time to an outdoor crowd, and a full stage needed to be disassembled without being used.

Um, Donald, your face is leaking all over your collar. pic.twitter.com/of3e5lEUjb — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 22, 2020

Trump was reportedly stunned to see rows of empty seats at the venue, and Trump's campaign team has blamed several different causes for the attendance. His campaign manager, Brad Parscale, accused the "fake news media" of warning people "away from the rally because of Covid and protesters, coupled with recent images of American cities on fire" for making a "real impact on people bringing their families and children to the rally." He also dismissed the idea that TokTok users and Kpop fans inflated the number of expected people by RSVP'ing to the rally and not going.

While the Tulsa Fire Department said only 6,200 people were at the rally, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh claimed the audience was double that. "First we know how many people went through the magnetometers that are set up by the secret service and it was 12,000 so the fire marshal is wrong," Murtaugh told Fox News. He insisted that the estimate was wrong "against this deluge of negative scare tactics by the media because they don't want President Trump back on the campaign trail," adding that, "They don't want him holding rallies and so they did everything that they possibly could to keep people away and now they say that the crowd wasn’t big enough."

As for Trump's tan, it has long been a source of mockery for his critics. In February, a photo of Trump with his hair blown back highlighted the tan line just under his hairline. The photo went viral, and Trump took the time to call it "fake news" in a tweet. "More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean!" he wrote.

There have been several theories behind Trump's orange look. Omarosa Manigault, who worked in the White House during the early days of the administration, wrote in her book that Trump uses a tanning bed. The White House denied this. Last year, The Washington Post published a report with interviews of undocumented Trump Organization workers, and it included an allegation that Trump used the "Bronx Colors-brand face makeup from Switzerland" and he "slathered on" more than two containers of it "even if it meant the housekeepers had to regularly bring new shirts from the pro shop because of the rust-colored stains on the collars."