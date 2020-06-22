Video of Donald Trump's Post-Rally White House Arrival Just Became a Meme

The dramatically low turnout of President Donald Trump's recent campaign rally has become the internet's latest meme. The rally, held Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, only drew 6,200 participants in a venue with a 19,000-seat capacity.

The Tulsa Fire Department's public information officer, Andrew Little, told The Hill that a fire marshal recorded the tally at around 7:30 p.m., local time. The figure was then applied against the number of scanned tickets from the event, although it didn't account for members of the media, Trump's campaign staff or those in box suites. While the low turnout has been blamed on both KPop fans and coronavirus concerns, it comes after campaign manager Brad Parscale (among others) were boasting about the throngs of people expected to attend. A Trump campaign official claimed that 12,000 people went through metal detectors at the rally.

While the rally itself has been skewered online, a video of Trump returning from the rally has taken on a life of its own. Filmed in the early hours of Sunday morning, Trump was seen with his tie undone and somberly carrying a MAGA hat while making his way back to the White House.