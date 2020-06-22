Video of Donald Trump's Post-Rally White House Arrival Just Became a Meme
The dramatically low turnout of President Donald Trump's recent campaign rally has become the internet's latest meme. The rally, held Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, only drew 6,200 participants in a venue with a 19,000-seat capacity.
The Tulsa Fire Department's public information officer, Andrew Little, told The Hill that a fire marshal recorded the tally at around 7:30 p.m., local time. The figure was then applied against the number of scanned tickets from the event, although it didn't account for members of the media, Trump's campaign staff or those in box suites. While the low turnout has been blamed on both KPop fans and coronavirus concerns, it comes after campaign manager Brad Parscale (among others) were boasting about the throngs of people expected to attend. A Trump campaign official claimed that 12,000 people went through metal detectors at the rally.
While the rally itself has been skewered online, a video of Trump returning from the rally has taken on a life of its own. Filmed in the early hours of Sunday morning, Trump was seen with his tie undone and somberly carrying a MAGA hat while making his way back to the White House.
I added the sad Charlie Brown Christmas music to Trump's Defeated walk from Marine One pic.twitter.com/Am3DUlNNHv— Derek Cortez (@DereKYblacc) June 21, 2020
Trump’s Helicopter Walk of Shame. Music: Team America Sad Theme. 😭💩🤡🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ry8xgOMayD— The Last Porg (@LastPorg) June 22, 2020
Another heavily requested version. Donald Trump's defeated walk from Marine One, with the amazing Céline Dion providing vocals from "All By Myself" requested by 6200 People ;) pic.twitter.com/F6cKK92pKS— Derek Cortez (@DereKYblacc) June 21, 2020
This turned out almost too tragic to post. I'm very very sorry @realDonaldTrump #EverybodyHurts pic.twitter.com/d3nlAL1WAT— Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) June 21, 2020
Trump Walk of Shame. Music: System of a Down “Lonely Day”. The thumbs up ... wait for it. 👍😭💩🤡🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9FsvFXbd1u— The Last Porg (@LastPorg) June 22, 2020
Ok last one (I think.) This is Defeated Trump disembarking Marine One with Cersei's Walk of Shame from Game of Thrones spliced in. Happy Fathers Day pic.twitter.com/YNOh9efHTW— Derek Cortez (@DereKYblacc) June 21, 2020
I added the sad walking away music from the Incredible Hulk TV show to Trump's defeated walk. pic.twitter.com/GqxruvQj8d— Derek Cortez (@DereKYblacc) June 21, 2020
Everyone else has taken a crack at it so here's Trumps slow walk from Chopper to White House, with "The Man Who Sold the World" by Nirvana.
Not a perfect edit.
Don't care 🤨
Close enough for rock n' roll. pic.twitter.com/VVIiIJcL70— Right Wing, Shoots Left 🍷🐓🏒🥅🌈 (@HILITINGHOCKEY) June 22, 2020
Some music accompaniment for Trump’s Walk of Shame as he arrived back at the White House from his #EmptySeats #Tulsa rally. https://t.co/WfWSmKiTDy pic.twitter.com/clN5T7LFZh— P A T • L E E (@pat_lee) June 21, 2020
A Edit I made for a request from my family.
Trump's Defeated walk with the Iconic Sad Violin. pic.twitter.com/KoX56GcTq5— The_Darkness (@Th3_D4rkn3ss) June 22, 2020
Curb your enthusiasm to Trump's defeated walk from Marine One. pic.twitter.com/2smL38fF69— ⓣ ⓗ ⓘ ⓝ ⓚ ⓔ ⓡ (@someknew) June 21, 2020
Trump’s Walk of Shame - Lowlife #TulsaFlop #WalkofShame pic.twitter.com/6TSUznLaLi— Vanè “Mask It or Casket” H (@vahainc2) June 21, 2020