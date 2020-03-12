Donald Trump’s ‘Oh F—’ Comment Ahead of Coronavirus Speech Draws out Strong Reaction From Social Media

Social media users are reacting after President Donald Trump seeming dropped an f-bomb just moments before he addressed the nation in a televised speech about the coronavirus pandemic. Moments before he delivered the speech, in which he announced a 30-day European travel ban, C-SPAN caught the president saying “oh f–” into a hot mic.

“Oh f–,” a voice believed to be that of the president can be heard saying in the clip. “Uh-oh, I’ve got a pen mark. Does anybody have any white – do you have any white stuff?” The latter is Trump likely requesting something to remove a stain from his clothing or White Out as some speculated.

The moment caught the attention of many social media users, many of whom couldn’t help but take to social media to react. Keep scrolling to see some of the best reactions to the slip up.

Media will soon pivot to and focus on this hot mic from the CSPAN feed… pic.twitter.com/EciwbrWfAg — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 12, 2020

“Hahahaha!!” tweeted one person. “That’s what we all would say if we got pen on us.” Others also started to chime in and call the moment one that they could relate to.

I’ll be honest, this sort of thing humanizes him in a way I think most people will find more endearing than embarrassing. Sooooo who knows if it’s actually an “accidental” release. — 🌽🍞SurplusCornbread🌽🍞 (@SurplusCornbre1) March 12, 2020

“I said that exact same thing when I got ink on my shirt the last time, it sucks!” sympathized another. It truly is one of those aspects we can all say we’ve experienced.

So presidential. — Alexis Fernandes (@AlexFTweets) March 12, 2020

Others took the moment to once again criticize the president and bring up his past comments about being “presidential.” It doesn’t take much but some felt it was a moment where the president was meant to be professional and was still revealed to be troubled.

“This TV show comes complete with bloopers,” shared another viewer. This also includes the moment captured after the speech where Trump was apparently cleared but still captured by CSPAN cameras.

“I think it makes him all the more normal,” expressed somebody else. “Getting ready to make an important announcement. want to look perfect. and then… anyone of us would say the same lol.”

“This is great! Get a sense of humor people,” wrote somebody else of those criticizing the accidental on-air f- bomb. “Gotta love the genuine nature of this man,” reacted somebody else.

“The man is literally thrown by a pen mark,” criticized another person. “The world is shuddering and he’s panicking about a pen mark. This is insane.”

“He sounds like a regular human being to me,” added another, finding the moment all too relatable.

I dig the nasal “uh oh…” — Avoid Droplets (@poems4prez) March 12, 2020

“He says ‘f–’ in such a funny way,” observed one.

“Imagine caring about an ink stain at a time like this,” reacted another person.

“And whoever left this hot mic on is a genius,” tweeted one viewer who found the moment to be humorous. “May not have a job tomorrow but we thank you!” “Omg he’s human!” added another.

“For TV appearances, they have stuff similar to white out but for clothes. It’s made so that you can put it over top of a mark super quickly without having to scrub,” explained somebody else.

“Relatable,” added somebody else.