Donald Trump Fires Back at NFL Over Decision on National Anthem Policy

Donald Trump is speaking out about the NFL’s decision not to require the players to stand during the National Anthem. The president took to Twitter Wednesday morning to express his opinion on the hot topic issue.

The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem. Total disrespect for our great country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

On Tuesday, NFL players, owners, executives and the NFL Players Association met in New York. The meeting was held to discuss whether a rule change should be instituted to require players to stand during the playing of the “Star Spangled Banner.” Currently, the existing rule states that players “should” stand but aren’t required to do so.

“We did not ask for it,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. “We spent today talking about the issues players are trying to bring attention to. Issues in our communities, to make our communities better.”

The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement after the meeting. They claimed that the discussion was “productive” and reiterated that the league and its players have a “tremendous respect” for the country, flag, Anthem and military.

The statement also suggested that the league is making efforts to implement positive change in their communities.

This isn’t the first time that Trump has spoken out about the issue. Most recently, he explained that he instructed Vice President Mike Pence to leave last week’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers.

“I asked VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country,” Trump tweeted Oct. 8. “I am proud of him and Second Lady Karen.”