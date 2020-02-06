Donald Trump National Prayer Breakfast: President Takes Shots at Nancy Pelosi, Mitt Romney

President Donald Trump took center stage at the National Prayer Breakfast this morning, and used part of his post-impeachment-acquittal speech to take some verbal shots at both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Mitt Romney. While speaking to the crowd, Trump referred to “dishonest and corrupt people” who “badly hurt our nation,” seemingly referring to the Democratic politicians who lead the impeachment charges against him. He also thanked “courageous Republican politicians and leaders (who) had the wisdom, fortitude and strength to do what everyone knows was right,” before going on to make the perceived references to Pelosi and Romney.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that’s not so. So many people have been hurt and we can’t let that go on,” Trump said, possibly referring to past comments Pelosi made about praying for the president.

“We have allies, we have enemies, sometimes the allies are enemies but we just don’t know it. But we’re changing all that,” he later said, potentially referring to Romney, who was the only GOP Senator to vote against Trump.

Many social media users have since been commenting on Trump’s statements, with one person tweeting: “Nothing says evangelism and Christianity like airing your perceived grievances and hurling insults at your rivals during a prayer breakfast.”

“Remember when GOP Senators got offended at the notion that Trump and Co. would retaliate against anybody voting against him. Well, now they laugh and cheer and support the retaliation against Romney,” another user said.

“Trump needs to realize if any other Crimes like Extortion come to light Trump can be impeached on the New Charges again before November 3, 2020. March 31 the SCOTUS will be taking up the revealing of Trump’s taxes & Financials. Americans know there is many Crimes in his files,” one last user added.

