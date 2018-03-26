Donald and Melania Trump Sleep in Separate Bedrooms, Stormy Daniels Claims

During her interview with 60 Minutes‘ Anderson Cooper, adult film star Stormy Daniels said future President Donald Trump told her he and wife Melania Trump were already sleeping in separate bedrooms in 2006.

Daniels met Trump in July 2006, just two months after his son Barron was born, at a charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. She claims she had sex with Trump after he suggested he could get her a spot on The Apprentice.

Before they had sex, Daniels said she asked about Melania, who married Trump in January 2005, and his newborn. Trump told her not to worry.

“I asked,” Daniels recalled. “And he brushed it aside, said, Oh yeah, yeah, you know, don’t worry about that… We have separate rooms and stuff.”

There have been rumors that Trump and the First Lady’s marriage is on the rocks, with other women claiming to have had affairs with Trump. Melania and Barron also notably did not move into the White House immediately after Trump’s inauguration in January 2017.

According to Vanity Fair, there was a rumor that Melania considered divorce after the Access Hollywood tape came out in October 2016. Melania’s representatives denied that.

In addition, sources told Us Weekly that Trump and Melnaia sleep in separate bedrooms. Another source said they sleep in the same bedroom but in separate beds.

“They have separate bedrooms,” a Trump insider told the magazine. “They never spend the night together — ever.”

As for Daniels’ claims, Trump has denied having an affair with her. His legal team has threatened to sue for for $1 million for breaking a non-disclosure agreement she signed in October 2016, weeks before the election.

When asked why she decided to come forward now, Daniels said she wanted to set the record straight.

“People are just saying whatever they wanted to say about me, I was perfectly fine saying nothing at all, but I’m not okay with being made out to be a liar, or people thinking that I did this for money and people are like, ‘Oh, you’re an opportunist. You’re taking advantage of this,’” Daniels said. “Yes, I’m getting more job offers now, but tell me one person who would turn down a job offer making more than they’ve been making, doing the same thing that they’ve always done?”