Vanessa Trump Files for Divorce From Donald Trump Jr.

Vanessa Trump has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Donald Trump Jr.

According to Page Six, Vanessa filed the necessary paperwork on Thursday afternoon in the Manhattan Supreme Court.

It is reported that she filed for an “uncontested proceeding,” which essentially means that she is not anticipating any kind of legal battle over the custody of the couples five children.

Page Six initially reported that sources close to the Trumps confirmed the couple was not legally separated, but that they also have not currently been living together either, and that divorce seemed imminent.

The couple married back in 2005, but friends said that they expected divorce paperwork to be filed at anytime.

“The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there,” one source reportedly told journalists.

Another source indicated that Don Jr. being busy running the Trump Organization with his brother Eric may have contributed to the couple’s issues.

“Don Jr. has been busy traveling, which has contributed to their problems. Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children,” the second source said.

Another problem, the sources collectively seem to agree on, is that Don Jr. “appears to have changed recently, and friends are concerned about him.”

His social media behavior has friends worried, as he has recently liked tweets that link mass murder and antidepressants, and ones that suggest Parkland, Florida shooting survivors are “crisis actors.”

A separate source claimed that while the couple was having difficulty, they did not believe a divorce was impending.

“Donald Jr. and Vanessa have been dealing with some issues, but they are not yet at the stage of filing for divorce. They are trying to deal with this privately,” the source said.

“Don is still living at home, is a good dad and is super involved in his kids’ lives. He has always traveled for work, so his current schedule is not something out of the ordinary. He has a busy travel schedule now as he always does,” the source continued.

“Don has always had a bold and aggressive nature on social, there’s no change to his stance on Twitter. His behavior hasn’t changed, there’s nothing irrational about him, he’s always been bold, will say what he thinks and fight back, that’s his personality on Twitter,” the source added.

Finally, the new source added that they could not deny there are issues.

“There are a lot of intricate things that go on in a marriage,” the source said, concluding, “Don and Vanessa are focused on their family, they are trying to do this quietly and privately, and when they have something to say on the record, they will do so. This has nothing to do with politics, this is a personal matter between two people.”