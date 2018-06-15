Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News Host Kimberly Guilfoyle Officially Dating

Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle are officially a couple, a source close to President Donald Trump‘s son told the Daily Mail, adding that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle are “crazy about each other” and have never tried to hide their romance.

EXCLUSIVE: It’s official! Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle are a couple https://t.co/7PmFDfziGI pic.twitter.com/tLEK4C8Erg — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 15, 2018

“They’re really into each other, it’s obvious from the way they are together, and they haven’t tried to hide it. But they haven’t felt compelled to make any kind of pronouncement that they’re romantically involved,” the source said.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle were spotted at a new sushi restaurant at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., on the Delta shuttle and embracing at the opening of the Trump Ferry Point golf clubhouse Monday.

The source also says that the rest of the Trump family, including the president, is fond of Guilfoyle. Trump Jr. reportedly loves that she is “so smart” and has a good grasp of the political landscape.

Earlier this week, the two reportedly spent the night together at Guilfoyle’s Upper West Side apartment. The New York Daily News reports that the two were dropped off on a corner and walked to the apartment building around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, with two Secret Service cars parked outside the building. One source told the publication that they saw Trump Jr. carrying an overnight bag.

Reports that the new couple first starting dating surfaced in early May, about two months after Trump Jr., 40, and wife Vanessa, 40, announced their decision to divorce after 12 years of marriage.

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Trump Jr. in Manhattan Supreme Court in March. The two share five children together: Kai Madison, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

Guilfoyle, 49, is known for her strong connections to the Trump family, as she continuously backs the president and first family on the air. She passed up a press secretary job with the Trump administration in 2017 before it emerged she was under contract with Fox News.

Guilfoyle was previously married from 2001 to 2006 to former San Francisco Mayor and current California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, a democrat. They separated in 2005 when Guilfoyle moved to New York to pursue her broadcast career. In May 2006, she married furniture heir Eric Villency and welcomed their first child in October 2006. Guilfoyle and Villency announced their separation in June 2009 and eventually divorced.

She was also linked to former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci last year when he briefly separated from his wife, Deidre Ball.