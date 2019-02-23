Donald Trump Jr. Finalizes Divorce From Wife of 13 Years, Vanessa

Donald Trump Jr.’s divorce from his wife, Vanessa, has officially been finalized.

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from the president’s eldest son last March. After almost a year of waiting, the process is finally at an end, according to a report by PEOPLE. Trump Jr. and Vanessa also released a joint statement on Friday, confirming that the divorce was finalized “at the end of last year.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are incredibly lucky to have five amazing children and are committed to raising them together,” the statement went on. “Our kids and their happiness will always be our first priority.”

Trump Jr. and Vanessa have been separated since her initial divorce filing. They have reportedly kept things civil, and have spent time together at both White House events and the president’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. They also exchanged public well-wishes on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

The case between Trump Jr. and Vanessa is sealed, providing few details on their arrangement to the public. A spokesman for the New York state court system told reporters that the divorce “has been resolved” on Friday.

The whole case was mysterious over the course of the year. Vanessa filed for the divorce shortly after receiving a huge inheritance from her late father. According to a report by Page Six, he had invested in Rao’s Specialty Foods, yielding a massive return. Insiders said that Vanessa’s “family’s newfound financial security… emboldened” her to divorce the president’s son.

The divorce was originally listed as uncontested, meaning that Trump Jr. was in agreement with his wife. However, later on in the process it was changed to a contested divorce, meaning that the two disagreed on some issues, posisbly the division of their assets, the custody arrangement of the payment of alimony and child support. The agreement that they reached on these issues is still not public information.

However, New York City divorce lawyer Raoul Felder told reporters from PEOPLE that there was little chance of Vanessa’s inheritance being contested in the divorce. He explained that it fell under the legal definition of a gift, meaning it was not considered a marital asset.

“The statute says that third-party gifts, or money you get from third parties directly, is not included in a marital pot,” said Felder. “So she is absolutely secure.”

Meanwhile, Trump Jr. has been dating former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle. Guilfoyle currently works for a political super PAC called America First, which supports the agenda of President Donald Trump.