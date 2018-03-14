Vanessa Trump Steps out for First Time Since Donald Trump Jr. Divorce Speculation

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump Jr., stepped out for the first time since speculative reports that the couple is divorcing surfaced.

See The Photos Here

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to The Daily Mail, Vanessa was seen leaving a New York City pharmacy on Wednesday afternoon with her oldest daughter.

She donned a black coat with blue pants and Nike tennis shoes, as well as a pair of sunglasses.

Page Six reports that sources close to the Trumps have confirmed that the couple is not legally separated but that they are also not currently living together either, and that divorce seems imminent.

The couple married back in 2005 and have five children, but friends are saying that they expect divorce paperwork to be filed sometime soon.

A representative for the couple refused to comment on the story, the outlet reports, despite multiple requests made.

“The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there,” one source reportedly told journalists.

Another source indicated that Don Jr. being busy running the Trump Organization with his brother Eric may have contributed to the couple’s issues.

“Don Jr. has been busy traveling, which has contributed to their problems. Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children,” the second source said.

Another problem, the sources collectively seem to agree on, is that Don Jr. “appears to have changed recently, and friends are concerned about him.”

His social media behavior has friends worried, as he has recently liked tweets that link mass murder and antidepressants, and ones that suggest Parkland, Florida shooting survivors are “crisis actors.”

A separate source claims that while the couple is having some difficulty right now, they do not believe a divorce in impending.

“Donald Jr. and Vanessa have been dealing with some issues, but they are not yet at the stage of filing for divorce. They are trying to deal with this privately,” the source said.

“Don is still living at home, is a good dad and is super involved in his kids’ lives. He has always traveled for work, so his current schedule is not something out of the ordinary. He has a busy travel schedule now as he always does,” the source continued.

“Don has always had a bold and aggressive nature on social, there’s no change to his stance on Twitter. His behavior hasn’t changed, there’s nothing irrational about him, he’s always been bold, will say what he thinks and fight back, that’s his personality on Twitter,” the source added.

Finally, the new source added that they could not deny there are issues.

“There are a lot of intricate things that go on in a marriage,” the source said, concluding, “Don and Vanessa are focused on their family, they are trying to do this quietly and privately, and when they have something to say on the record, they will do so. This has nothing to do with politics, this is a personal matter between two people.”