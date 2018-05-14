Donald Trump Jr. Calls Estranged Wife Vanessa ‘Best Mom in the World’ Amid Divorce

Donald Trump Jr. put aside his differences with estranged wife Vanessa Trump to wish the mother of five a happy Mother’s Day, calling her the “best mom in the world.”

Happy Mother’s day to the best mom in the world. Vanessa enjoy your day, you’ve certainly earned it dealing with those 5 munchkins and me. #mothersday #mom #momlife pic.twitter.com/YBtFk0fjwt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 13, 2018

Trump Jr. posted a collection of photos with Vanessa and their five children. “Happy Mother’s day to the best mom in the world. Vanessa enjoy your day, you’ve certainly earned it dealing with those 5 munchkins and me,” Trump wrote.

Vanessa later liked the tweet, as well as Mother’s Day tweets sent by President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the White House staff. However, she did not tweet a message herself. She has not tweeted since March 28.

The tweet came days after Page Six reported that Trump Jr. has already moved on from Vanessa by dating Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle. The two have reportedly been dating “for a few weeks” and even attended a party in honor of Richard Grenell, President Trump’s new ambassador to Germany, in New York together.

“Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time,” one source told Page Six. “While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly’s company.”

Trump Jr. and Vanessa announced their split in February after 12 years of marriage. It is believed they signed a prenuptial agreement. Vanessa filed for an uncontested proceeding.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple said in a joint statement. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

The couple were introduced by President Trump at a fashion show in 2003 and married two years later at Mar-a-Lago. Their children are Kai Madison Trump, 10; Donald Trump III, 9; Chloe Sophia Trump, 3; Spencer Frederick Trump, 5; and Tristan Milos Trump, 6.

In the past week, details about Vanessa’s private life before she met Trump Jr. have leaked. On May 9, Page Six reported that Vanessa wrote a love letter to Valentin Rivera, a man she dated in high school who was later convicted of assault and was a member of the Latin Kinds gang.

Another Page Six report published on May 12 claimed she planned to marry Saudi Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud until the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. However, a source close to Vanessa downplayed the relationship.

“They dated in her early 20s. They never lived together and were not planning to get married,” the source said.