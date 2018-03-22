Donald Trump Jr. Slammed for Bull Shark Photo Amid Alleged Aubrey O’Day Scandal

Donald Trump Jr. is now surrounded in more scandal than just his alleged affair with Audrey O’Day.

Amid a highly reported divorce from wife Vanessa Trump and rumors that he had an affair with the former Celebrity Apprentice contestant, Trump Jr. is now facing backlash for a controversial picture with a bull shark.

While taking time out of his busy schedule to spend time with his children during their spring break, Trump Jr. shared a picture with his 1.1 million Instagram followers of himself and 9-year-old son Donald Trump III on a deep sea fishing excursion.

“Cool shot from last weekend of Donnie’s first bull shark. He really worked hard to get this 350 to 400 pounder in with minimal help from dad and @blacktiph. Got the quick pic and released him back to his friends,” Trump Jr. captioned the image of he and his son wrangling in the bull shark, which has a large hook in its mouth.

The seemingly fun post was immediately met with backlash.

“I really do feel distress when animals are killed for sport or unborn babies are killed because they are unwanted. It just saddens me so,” one person wrote.

“That is why we will be left with no sharks,” another person commented.

“Shame on you. Here goes the important species. Cruel ‘sport,’” another user commented.

“You think these poor animals are just toys for you to play with, huh?” commented another.

While the shark was released, one person was quick to point out that catch and release is still cruel.

“Point is often they are released to suffer w the hooks still imbedded. That’s cruel,” a user pointed out.

The image comes just days after Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa announced plans to get a divorce after 12 years of marriage. Vanessa reportedly filed for a divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court, filing the motion as an “uncontested proceeding” as she did not anticipate any kind of legal battle over custody of the couple’s five children, whose ages range from 3 to 10.

The couple tied the knot in 2005, two years after future President Donald Trump introduced his son to Vanessa at a fashion show.

In the days following the announcement, news broke that the couple almost broke up in 2012 after she learned of his alleged affair with O’Day, a contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice that year.