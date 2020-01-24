Donald Trump Disappointed Impeachment Defense Put in TV’s ‘Death Valley’ Time Slot

President Donald Trump has expressed disappointed that his impeachment defense has been put in what calls TV’s “Death Valley” time slot. In a tweet on Friday, the Commander-in-Chief wrote, “After having been treated unbelievably unfairly in the House, and then having to endure hour after hour of lies, fraud & deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer & their crew, looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.”

Many other Twitter users have since commented on the post, with one person writing, “Sir, it’s hard to be you. Maybe next time don’t shake down a desperate ally at war with Russia to get an announcement of sham investigations including one Putin pushed to cover up interfering in our elections in 2016. And one about your political opponent so you can cheat in 2020.”

“You should definitely just take the time to clear this whole little matter up and testify,” another person exclaimed. “That’s all you have to do, just sit there in front of Congress or the Senate now, the articles have been moved and testify honestly to everything Adam, Nancy and Chuck are so wrong about!!”

BULLSHIT. @RepAdamSchiff was masterful. Devastating. Here’s his closing statement. You should watch it…because it could very well be the nail in your political coffin… #Trump #AdamSchiff #ImpeachmentTrial https://t.co/T3ScoSRcVD — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 24, 2020

“That’s fine Sir, most of us aren’t watching anyway. We hope your lawyers will stretch it out tomorrow and we’ll see more of them on Monday. No matter what, you will win! God Bless America and God Bless You President Trump!” someone else said.

“Oh, I’m definitely watching your Lawyers. I want to see them dismantle them. I want to see them destroy the democrats and show what this really is. It will probably be the most watched Saturday event ever,” one other user wrote.

Hey, you really want bigger ratings: Testify. Stop hiding behind tweets and surrogates, who helplessly parrot your lies, like so many well-paid drones. Man up, put on your big boy pants (but not those tennis whites), and demand to testify on Saturday. We all promise to watch. pic.twitter.com/vGcVGsznRt — richard j. brenner #Resist! (@rjb14) January 24, 2020

“Very few have watched Fox News and have watched fox business instead. People will watch the Truth tellers and defenders of the best President America has ever had! Many dvr so we don’t have to suffer Shifty and his gang,” one last follower said.